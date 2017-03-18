|
|
We all know at some point he'll either go off the rails or get injured (or both) but what a sensational player he is. He's was involved in so much of what we did last night and really gives the team something which we've not had for a long time. I'm just going to enjoy watching him play whilst the good times last
|
|
Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:13 am
|
|
Living in Australia I have a slight insight into
The nature of Indiginous players
Same as any other player
Gazza or Kelly
George Best or any other player you care to mention who's gone off the rails
|
I have lost interest
|
Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:16 am
|
|
Looks like our feeder club has come up trumps for us again.
|
|
Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:21 am
|
|
Great again last night. A third successive brace of tries. Certainly has settled in better than we could have expected. He looks very fit and seems to be enjoying himself. I liked his quote in the Hull Daily Mail the other day: "The staff have been very good and helped my game. The professionalism here is top notch and something that's great to be involved in."
Whether he has matured as a person and can behave himself long term remains to be seen. If he continues his current form though it should be another exciting season ahead.
|
|
Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:22 am
|
|
Indeed. Another couple of seasons in the lower leagues and I can see will oakes moving across to play on the wing for us
|
|
Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:27 am
|
|
Watching him every week is very entertaining. Playing himself into the NRL shop window at the moment, but if we only have him for a year, then it's one I'm looking forward to.
|
|
Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:34 am
|
|
I'd be looking at getting him signed up, a risk with his history, but if we don't we will lose him as NRL and SL teams will be sniffing about.
Played well for Rovers, but not this consistentantly, playing for a winning, more professional side with better influences will hopefully keep him on track.
|
|
Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:08 am
|
|
Just going to enjoy it while it lasts. Could possibly get another NRL gig based on current form, or go off the rails, maybe other clubs will be interested with more cap to spare - let's not forget he's here on a low wage this season. He's the most exciting player with ball in hand I've seen at Hull since Willie Manu in the respect that he can create something from nothing. As a creative half he's been fantastic so far, but on the basis of four games only; Radford and Tony have good form on squad development so reckon they'll do what's best for us.
|
|
Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:12 am
|
|
Nothing like setting a player up to fail.....
I appreciate his track record is hardly clean, but the reality is, I have no real idea (or interest) on his past in Australia. His time at rovers was, first season fantastic, second season not so. But when you drill down into the issues at rovers last year (they didnt recruit at the beginning of 2016 = Kelly knew he would be playing behind a beaten pack and that his club lacked ambition etc, oh, then there is the little matter of having Hudgell as your boss, something I can imagine is not the most pleasant of things.....), perhaps Albert was wanting to taste a bit of success with a club going in the right direction???
Agreed, he is fantastic to watch, and its great to see what a proper stand off can bring to the team...
|
