|
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24391
Location: West Yorkshire
|
hull smallears wrote:
Couldn't see the game clock from the top of the stand where I was, and thought we were playing on until wigan scored! Great win, will take the 2 points and if Radford is not happy, that's a good sign to me after beating the champs away. More concerning are his remarks around a perceived lack of interest in training (paraphrasing). I wonder who this might be?
Ellis, Houghton and Mini I reckon.
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:29 am
|
Joined: Thu May 12, 2011 8:33 pm
Posts: 2328
Location: West Hull
|
Mrs Barista wrote:
Ellis, Houghton and Mini I reckon.
that'll be the day.
Is anyone looking like they're not training hard atm? Off the top of my head Taylor looks fooked every game but then I can't see him being the type to skip out on training and it's probably going the other way with fatigue.
|
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:32 am
|
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25435
|
Looking at the stats there's no wonder we were out at the end. Massive possession advantage to wigan and penalty count in their favour unsurprisingly
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:39 am
|
NSW
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 5:12 pm
Posts: 1598
|
Really weird game, as has been said Wigan had all the ball and all the field position but whenever FC had the ball in our half in the first 40 you seemed to score. Wigan didn't look like scoring at all, your defence was top class.
Think all the defending tired you out and then gaps started to open for Williams. Gutted we didn't nick it but well done. Kelly and Fonua were thorns in our side.
Good luck at Wire next week and see you in a few weeks
|
RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!
Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:38 pm
|
Joined: Wed Aug 31, 2005 7:15 pm
Posts: 8378
Location: Location Location
|
Mrs Barista wrote:
Ellis, Houghton and Mini I reckon.
Complete lazy set they are
|
Know your Enemy
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 6:22 am
|
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24391
Location: West Yorkshire
|
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:17 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17262
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Probably explains our tiredness in the last quarter, which is usually our strong point, plus Houghon getting injured, for a man who never gets injured you have to wonder if this plus limited warm up time went towards his injury.
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:26 am
|
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 1:30 pm
Posts: 9132
Location: Hull
|
Dave K. wrote:
Probably explains our tiredness in the last quarter, which is usually our strong point, plus Houghon getting injured, for a man who never gets injured you have to wonder if this plus limited warm up time went towards his injury.
He's been carry it for a while.
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:27 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17262
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Smiggs wrote:
He's been carry it for a while.
Fair enough, you wouldn't think so would you, the man is a machine, I was really expecting him to come back on, so it must have been bad.
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 7:31 pm
|
Joined: Mon Apr 10, 2006 8:08 pm
Posts: 1696
|
I didn't go on Friday, but just watched the game back on FC Live. What a game! Now that's what you pay your money for. Great defence from Hull and full credit to Wigan for never giving up.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ComeOnYouUll, DiggerHFC, FC-Steward, Fields of Fire, FrEaK-HullFC, Greavsie, hull smallears, hullandbroncos, Irregular Hoops, Large Paws, Marcus's Bicycle, Mild mannered Janitor, moxi1, Opinion from the Shed, spegs, Stanley Unwin, swissfan, themightynortherner, Tinkerman23 and 288 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|
c}