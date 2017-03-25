WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:04 am
hull smallears wrote:
Couldn't see the game clock from the top of the stand where I was, and thought we were playing on until wigan scored! Great win, will take the 2 points and if Radford is not happy, that's a good sign to me after beating the champs away. More concerning are his remarks around a perceived lack of interest in training (paraphrasing). I wonder who this might be?

Ellis, Houghton and Mini I reckon.
Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:29 am
Mrs Barista wrote:
Ellis, Houghton and Mini I reckon.

:lol: that'll be the day.

Is anyone looking like they're not training hard atm? Off the top of my head Taylor looks fooked every game but then I can't see him being the type to skip out on training and it's probably going the other way with fatigue.
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith

Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:32 am
Looking at the stats there's no wonder we were out at the end. Massive possession advantage to wigan and penalty count in their favour unsurprisingly

Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:39 am
Really weird game, as has been said Wigan had all the ball and all the field position but whenever FC had the ball in our half in the first 40 you seemed to score. Wigan didn't look like scoring at all, your defence was top class.

Think all the defending tired you out and then gaps started to open for Williams. Gutted we didn't nick it but well done. Kelly and Fonua were thorns in our side.

Good luck at Wire next week and see you in a few weeks
Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:38 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Ellis, Houghton and Mini I reckon.


:lol: :lol: Complete lazy set they are
Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 6:22 am
Not ideal preparation, 4.5 hours on the coach due to a crash..
http://m.hulldailymail.co.uk/hull-fc-pr ... story.html
Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:17 am
Probably explains our tiredness in the last quarter, which is usually our strong point, plus Houghon getting injured, for a man who never gets injured you have to wonder if this plus limited warm up time went towards his injury.

Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:26 am
Dave K. wrote:
Probably explains our tiredness in the last quarter, which is usually our strong point, plus Houghon getting injured, for a man who never gets injured you have to wonder if this plus limited warm up time went towards his injury.


He's been carry it for a while.

Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:27 am
Smiggs wrote:
He's been carry it for a while.


Fair enough, you wouldn't think so would you, the man is a machine, I was really expecting him to come back on, so it must have been bad.

Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 7:31 pm
I didn't go on Friday, but just watched the game back on FC Live. What a game! Now that's what you pay your money for. Great defence from Hull and full credit to Wigan for never giving up.
c}