Great result for us, cracking game to watch. We did it the hard way in the end but we did it. Kelly not seen much of after he got battered after the ball had gone and Shaul not the same after his heroic last ditch tackle.
Williams for them is getting better every time I see him, absolute class.
A tough week ahead with the injury count but onwards and upwards.
Fantastic journey both ways to be savoured on a friday night, 3 and 1/2 hours to do 80 miles for me.
