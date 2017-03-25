WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 7:15 am
The Judge
Joined: Tue Jun 28, 2011 12:30 pm
Posts: 270
Location: North Yorks
Great result for us, cracking game to watch. We did it the hard way in the end but we did it. Kelly not seen much of after he got battered after the ball had gone and Shaul not the same after his heroic last ditch tackle.
Williams for them is getting better every time I see him, absolute class.
A tough week ahead with the injury count but onwards and upwards.
Fantastic journey both ways to be savoured on a friday night, 3 and 1/2 hours to do 80 miles for me.
Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 8:26 am
weaver93
Joined: Tue Jan 11, 2005 11:25 pm
Posts: 3430
Location: West Hull
Superb herculean effort in defence...

But... as Lee Radford has stated..

"The first-half effort defensively was great, the energy they played with one another was as good as it gets. But if you keep hold of the ball, you don't have to defend that hard, it's a real simple equation."

If we carry on, in this manner, we'll be burnt out ,before the season ends..

Its time, Radford/Pearson, brought in another Asst Coach, to improve our team
in this weakness in our game...

Whatever preparation in attack training, we are doing, needs addressing..sooner rather
than later -IMO
