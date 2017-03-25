Superb herculean effort in defence...



But... as Lee Radford has stated..



"The first-half effort defensively was great, the energy they played with one another was as good as it gets. But if you keep hold of the ball, you don't have to defend that hard, it's a real simple equation ."



If we carry on, in this manner, we'll be burnt out ,before the season ends..



Its time, Radford/Pearson, brought in another Asst Coach, to improve our team

in this weakness in our game...



Whatever preparation in attack training, we are doing, needs addressing..sooner rather

than later -IMO