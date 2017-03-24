WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:42 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24364
Location: West Yorkshire
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
It's not really wines whines tho

Tonight if we had same injuries as wigan we'd of missed
Shaul
Tala
Carlos
Fonua
Griffin going off injured in game
Watts
Houghton
Taylor going off injured in game
Sika
Ellis
Mini
And weve still nearly got done. .
They've just got something wigan. So tough and resilient.
I'd not be shocked if they were treble winners this yr tbh

Wigan are the clear favourites with everyone. They were favourites to win tonight also.
Image

Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:57 pm
jaws1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 10:40 pm
Posts: 561
Reflection of the game tonight Hull murdered us in the first half and scored early in the second half .Hull were the better team your defense was awesome at times but Wigan came back at you with the score 22-0 with a patched up team we came back to nearly clinch the game at 20-22 at he finish. If I were your coach I would be very worried that a depleted side could come back from the death and nearly take the spoils you ran out of steam in the last 20 mins .

Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:09 am
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24364
Location: West Yorkshire
We had 12 senior players out according to this, and a similar outcome.
http://m.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/34187262
Image

Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:19 am
mosher
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 13, 2003 9:48 am
Posts: 1149
Location: Rodley, West Riding
Great win, the less said about that bloody motorway the better.

Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:26 am
Freddie Miller.
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Nov 20, 2011 2:44 am
Posts: 394
Location: Australia
jaws1 wrote:
Reflection of the game tonight Hull murdered us in the first half and scored early in the second half .Hull were the better team your defense was awesome at times but Wigan came back at you with the score 22-0 with a patched up team we came back to nearly clinch the game at 20-22 at he finish. If I were your coach I would be very worried that a depleted side could come back from the death and nearly take the spoils you ran out of steam in the last 20 mins .


Any win against Wigan in the SL is to be savoured however it occurs. This result takes us into double figures after nearly 50 games.

Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:31 am
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24364
Location: West Yorkshire
mosher wrote:
Great win, the less said about that bloody motorway the better.

Horrendous. Just got in and I live in West Yorkshire!
Image

Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:03 am
bonaire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1368
mosher wrote:
Great win, the less said about that bloody motorway the better.


The sooner we get every team back to Sunday rugby the better.
Little wonder supporters dont want to travel on a Friday.
Have to put up with Sky Thursday and Friday TV games but the rest should all be Sunday with One game televised 18.00 kick off.
Nothing on TV at that time.Im surprised Sky dont use that time for a game

Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 2:19 am
Tarquin Fuego
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:23 am
Posts: 1991
Location: United Kingdom
What exactly is Radford alluding to when he talks about not preparing properly in the week.
How can this happen ?The senior players and the Coaches need to stamp any sign of this bollox out - NOW
I have lost interest

Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 5:33 am
Tarquin Fuego
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:23 am
Posts: 1991
Location: United Kingdom
Suppose the manner of the win will mean there's
No complacency and training will be on the money
For the Wire fixture
Better to come away from beating the World Champs honking how do we improve and not make mistakes etc
I have lost interest
c}