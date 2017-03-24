airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
It's not really wines whines tho
Tonight if we had same injuries as wigan we'd of missed
Shaul
Tala
Carlos
Fonua
Griffin going off injured in game
Watts
Houghton
Taylor going off injured in game
Sika
Ellis
Mini
And weve still nearly got done. .
They've just got something wigan. So tough and resilient.
I'd not be shocked if they were treble winners this yr tbh
Wigan are the clear favourites with everyone. They were favourites to win tonight also.