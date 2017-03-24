Reflection of the game tonight Hull murdered us in the first half and scored early in the second half .Hull were the better team your defense was awesome at times but Wigan came back at you with the score 22-0 with a patched up team we came back to nearly clinch the game at 20-22 at he finish. If I were your coach I would be very worried that a depleted side could come back from the death and nearly take the spoils you ran out of steam in the last 20 mins .