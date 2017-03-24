|
Bal wrote:
Awful by the sounds of it. Very poor performance against that cobbled together Wigan team. Need to get much better
Other than their wingers, Wigans team was more of Han decent. Stop believing Wanes whines,
We made a safe game very interesting, and got away with it.
Be happy. Away wins at Wigan are not a usual occurrence.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:15 pm
Jesus! Ive had heart attack. Bloody shaking for that last 10 minutes...
Still, 2pts and a win is all that matters!
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:17 pm
Shows how important Houghton is, fair play to Washbrook 70 mins at hooker, when he hardly plays any minutes. Need to deal with kicks better, as three if there try's were from kicks.
Had chances to drop a goal when 22-4, that would have killed them off.
Got to take your hat off to Wigan, fantastic effort.
Let's hope Houghton injury isn't too bad.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:17 pm
Two points and top of the league is the main thing. Scratchy performances are fine this time of year as long as the wins keep coming.
Concerns over Houghton and Kelly though.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:21 pm
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
Two points and top of the league is the main thing. Scratchy performances are fine this time of year as long as the wins keep coming.
Concerns over Houghton and Kelly though.
Yup, up against 0 at half time, then seemingly collapsed, but 2 points is what counts
Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:02 pm
Well well. A win away at the champions losing the Man of Steel early and missing Watts, Tuli and Carlos. Cue went on the rack too early, granted, but to be 2nd after 6 games. And having outscored the opposition trywise in our one loss must seem like an OK start for those bleating about Radford's pre season strategy.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:22 pm
Bloody good entertainment, gutted we didn't snatch it in the end but considering it looked like it was going to be a real drubbing 2mins into the 2nd half can't complain.
I thought you played some really good stuff in the first half, chalk and cheese compared to when I saw you against Saints and your scramble defence at the end was outstanding.
Great game !
Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:29 pm
apollosghost wrote:
Bloody good entertainment, gutted we didn't snatch it in the end but considering it looked like it was going to be a real drubbing 2mins into the 2nd half can't complain.
I thought you played some really good stuff in the first half, chalk and cheese compared to when I saw you against Saints and your scramble defence at the end was outstanding.
Great game !
Agreed. We made metres for fun and should probably have had more in first half, you showed your champion credentials in the second, a nail-biting finish. Very good contest although Radford's not impressed with our handling and the pressure we put ourselves under.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:35 pm
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Other than their wingers, Wigans team was more of Han decent. Stop believing Wanes whines,
We made a safe game very interesting, and got away with it.
Be happy. Away wins at Wigan are not a usual occurrence.
It's not really wines whines tho
Tonight if we had same injuries as wigan we'd of missed
Shaul
Tala
Carlos
Fonua
Griffin going off injured in game
Watts
Houghton
Taylor going off injured in game
Sika
Ellis
Mini
And weve still nearly got done. .
They've just got something wigan. So tough and resilient.
I'd not be shocked if they were treble winners this yr tbh
Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:38 pm
