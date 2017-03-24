apollosghost wrote: Bloody good entertainment, gutted we didn't snatch it in the end but considering it looked like it was going to be a real drubbing 2mins into the 2nd half can't complain.

I thought you played some really good stuff in the first half, chalk and cheese compared to when I saw you against Saints and your scramble defence at the end was outstanding.

Great game !

Agreed. We made metres for fun and should probably have had more in first half, you showed your champion credentials in the second, a nail-biting finish. Very good contest although Radford's not impressed with our handling and the pressure we put ourselves under.