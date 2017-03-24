WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:14 pm
Mild mannered Janitor

Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6858
Location: Here there and everywhere
Bal wrote:
Awful by the sounds of it. Very poor performance against that cobbled together Wigan team. Need to get much better



Other than their wingers, Wigans team was more of Han decent. Stop believing Wanes whines,

We made a safe game very interesting, and got away with it.

Be happy. Away wins at Wigan are not a usual occurrence.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:15 pm
yorksguy1865

Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1067
Location: Inside my own head
Jesus! Ive had heart attack. Bloody shaking for that last 10 minutes...

Still, 2pts and a win is all that matters! :D

Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:17 pm
Dave K.

100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17233
Location: Back in Hull.
Shows how important Houghton is, fair play to Washbrook 70 mins at hooker, when he hardly plays any minutes. Need to deal with kicks better, as three if there try's were from kicks.

Had chances to drop a goal when 22-4, that would have killed them off.

Got to take your hat off to Wigan, fantastic effort.

Let's hope Houghton injury isn't too bad.

Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:17 pm
ComeOnYouUll

Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17217
Two points and top of the league is the main thing. Scratchy performances are fine this time of year as long as the wins keep coming.

Concerns over Houghton and Kelly though.

Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:21 pm
PCollinson1990


Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 106
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
Two points and top of the league is the main thing. Scratchy performances are fine this time of year as long as the wins keep coming.

Concerns over Houghton and Kelly though.

Yup, up against 0 at half time, then seemingly collapsed, but 2 points is what counts

Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:02 pm
Mrs Barista

Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24360
Location: West Yorkshire
Well well. A win away at the champions losing the Man of Steel early and missing Watts, Tuli and Carlos. Cue went on the rack too early, granted, but to be 2nd after 6 games. And having outscored the opposition trywise in our one loss must seem like an OK start for those bleating about Radford's pre season strategy.
Image

Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:22 pm
apollosghost


Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm
Posts: 681
Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls
Bloody good entertainment, gutted we didn't snatch it in the end but considering it looked like it was going to be a real drubbing 2mins into the 2nd half can't complain.
I thought you played some really good stuff in the first half, chalk and cheese compared to when I saw you against Saints and your scramble defence at the end was outstanding.
Great game !

Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:29 pm
Mrs Barista

Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24360
Location: West Yorkshire
apollosghost wrote:
Bloody good entertainment, gutted we didn't snatch it in the end but considering it looked like it was going to be a real drubbing 2mins into the 2nd half can't complain.
I thought you played some really good stuff in the first half, chalk and cheese compared to when I saw you against Saints and your scramble defence at the end was outstanding.
Great game !

Agreed. We made metres for fun and should probably have had more in first half, you showed your champion credentials in the second, a nail-biting finish. Very good contest although Radford's not impressed with our handling and the pressure we put ourselves under.
Image

Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:35 pm
airliebird,runninglate!

Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1757
Location: East stand!
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Other than their wingers, Wigans team was more of Han decent. Stop believing Wanes whines,

We made a safe game very interesting, and got away with it.

Be happy. Away wins at Wigan are not a usual occurrence.


It's not really wines whines tho

Tonight if we had same injuries as wigan we'd of missed
Shaul
Tala
Carlos
Fonua
Griffin going off injured in game
Watts
Houghton
Taylor going off injured in game
Sika
Ellis
Mini
And weve still nearly got done. .
They've just got something wigan. So tough and resilient.
I'd not be shocked if they were treble winners this yr tbh
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:38 pm
fosdyke99

Joined: Mon May 25, 2015 9:57 am
Posts: 3
wigan lost.end of
Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, anijay, BiltonRobin, BraddersFC, C for Cuckoo, Cardiff_05, ComeOnYouUll, Erik the not red, FC-Steward, Fields of Fire, fosdyke99, hatty, HFC Boy, hull2524, Irish Tyke, Jake the Peg, jaws1, jeffers, Mild mannered Janitor, Mr. Zucchini Head, Paul Hamilton, PerryM, the artist, Touchliner, World of Redboy and 475 guests

c}