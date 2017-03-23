|
We don't have as good a squad as wigan and have a good number of players out ourselves so this will be far from the cakewalk the wigan fans would have us believe
Thu Mar 23, 2017 5:55 pm
Always early excuses from Wigan, they win and they're world class giant slayers, lose and they're scrappy kds who did their best. As boring as their slow it down tactics.
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith
Thu Mar 23, 2017 7:25 pm
odd shaped balls wrote:
Its a no win situation for us....win and your under strength and lose and its you should have won as your understrength.
Who cares? If you win you will earn two points and leapfrog over us. You can only play what's in front of you, it's a long season.
The weather is looking like a cracker tomorrow so should see some good open rugby, I'm sure we will have a dig!
Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:25 pm
I've got bad feeling about this game.3 drop balls and a penalty already.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:30 pm
Party time! Michaels in.
Houghton hurt though. Worrying.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:31 pm
Ffs Houghton injured
Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:36 pm
Last 3 weeks I've had Kelly as first scorer. It came in against Saints but the last 2 games he's scored 2nd. Honestly, the guy is bloody useless!!!
Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:36 pm
Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:36 pm
Albert Kelly rises like Lazarus to score. According to Blunderside. I'll have to check the highlights to find out what that means.
|
