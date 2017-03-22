|
Hull squad. No Carlos Tuimavave or Fetuli Talanoa. Surely Connor in at centre Micheals on the wing.
1. Jamie Shaul 2. Mahe Fonua 4. Josh Griffin 6. Albert Kelly 7. Marc Sneyd 8. Scott Taylor 9. Danny Houghton 12. Mark Minichiello 13. Gareth Ellis 14. Jake Connor 15. Chris Green 16. Jordan Thompson 17. Danny Washbrook 19. Steve Michaels 21. Sika Manu 22. Josh Bowden 27. Jack Downs 28. Brad Fash 29. Masi Matongo - http://www.hullfc.com/news/2017-03-22-duo-ruled-out-for-wigan-trip
Wed Mar 22, 2017 1:11 pm
Father Ted wrote:
SKY Sports are saying tonight that Gildart is in contention to play on Friday.
My guesswork Wigan team selection earlier may not be too far away.
I have not seen a Wigan team with as few senior players in a long time. Only 11 of the 19 can be considered anywhere near the usual starting line up.
Gildart not named but don't be surprised to see him line up
Levrier wrote:
I have not seen a Wigan team with as few senior players in a long time. Only 11 of the 19 can be considered anywhere near the usual starting line up.
Squad numbers total 381 plays Squad numbers 270
Bring it on!
Wed Mar 22, 2017 2:20 pm
Levrier wrote:
I have not seen a Wigan team with as few senior players in a long time. Only 11 of the 19 can be considered anywhere near the usual starting line up.
Seven of the team who played v Cronulla are missing, then add Sam Tomkins, Manfredi and McIlorum, BUT this is a Wane coached Wigan team who will give it everything they have, and as a Wigan fan is all I ask. I expect Hull to win, but Wigan will give it a real go. I fancy your outside backs maybe too powerful.
Wed Mar 22, 2017 2:28 pm
On paper we should be winning at a canter.
But, Wigan managed to win a GF with half a side out injured most of the season. Their youngsters will be up for it and well-drilled, and if our lads roll up expecting it to be easily, we might end up getting embarrassed.
