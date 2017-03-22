WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:41 pm
Hull squad. No Carlos Tuimavave or Fetuli Talanoa. Surely Connor in at centre Micheals on the wing.

1. Jamie Shaul 2. Mahe Fonua 4. Josh Griffin 6. Albert Kelly 7. Marc Sneyd 8. Scott Taylor 9. Danny Houghton 12. Mark Minichiello 13. Gareth Ellis 14. Jake Connor 15. Chris Green 16. Jordan Thompson 17. Danny Washbrook 19. Steve Michaels 21. Sika Manu 22. Josh Bowden 27. Jack Downs 28. Brad Fash 29. Masi Matongo -

http://www.hullfc.com/news/2017-03-22-duo-ruled-out-for-wigan-trip
Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 1:11 pm
Father Ted wrote:
SKY Sports are saying tonight that Gildart is in contention to play on Friday.
My guesswork Wigan team selection earlier may not be too far away.

I have not seen a Wigan team with as few senior players in a long time. Only 11 of the 19 can be considered anywhere near the usual starting line up.

Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 1:16 pm
Gildart not named but don't be surprised to see him line up

Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 1:42 pm
Levrier wrote:
I have not seen a Wigan team with as few senior players in a long time. Only 11 of the 19 can be considered anywhere near the usual starting line up.


Squad numbers total 381 plays Squad numbers 270
Bring it on!
