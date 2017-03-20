|
odd shaped balls wrote:
True or Lancaster to wing and Fonua yo centre....either way,we have very good options and doesn't weaken our backs,just need to turn up with right attitude.Reading the Wigan forum,their pack was going backwards v Hudds.
Dont think Lancaster will feature for the first team this season.Unlikely the club will keep him on when his contract runs out.
Sadly he doesnt seem to have progressed very much since he burst onto the scene two years ago.
The next wing we will have coming through will be Nick Rawsthorne who has the build and pace but just needs to learn how to tackle.
Mon Mar 20, 2017 9:13 pm
How can you progress if you don't get game time at the top level.
Back end of 2015 he was more than good enough but we already brought in Naughton and Michaels that year and then with Connor, Rawsthorne being added this and the club committed to Fonua/CT/Talanoa for 2017 and Griffin's addition he and logan are right down the pecking order.
Talanoa's contract is up end of season and I think we should be moving forward, he's good at bringing the ball out of the 20 but lacks pace and his defence/positioning is suspect time for some fresh legs and maybe giving Lancaster a shot with michaels as a back up as he can still cover all the backline positions could be a solution.
Or we just resigned to signing other teams kids/players to fill positions instead of bringing youngsters through (see above)In which case that reflects badly on the system/coaches Pearson has spent shed loads of cash on.
Mon Mar 20, 2017 9:38 pm
The Wigan pack didn't have a good game v Hudds with one or two exceptions. Joel Tomkins was very good as was Romain Navarrette.
Suggestions around Gildart may return.
Wigan's injuries as far as I know - S Tomkins, Manfredi, Gildart, Burgess, McIlorum, Farrell, Bateman, O'Loughlin. That's 8 of Wane's starting 13 out.
Add to that Tierney, Wells,
If Gildart returns I'd expect Wigan to line up something like -
Escare,
Davies, Gelling, Gildart, Marshall,
Williams, Leuluai,
Flower, Powell, Nuuasala,
J Tomkins, Gregson,
Isa. Bench - Tautai, Clubb, Navarrette, Bretherton.
Mon Mar 20, 2017 9:40 pm
no disciplinary issues for either club this week
The referee's indecision is final
Mon Mar 20, 2017 10:37 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
How can you progress if you don't get game time at the top level.
Back end of 2015 he was more than good enough but we already brought in Naughton and Michaels that year and then with Connor, Rawsthorne being added this and the club committed to Fonua/CT/Talanoa for 2017 and Griffin's addition he and logan are right down the pecking order.
Talanoa's contract is up end of season and I think we should be moving forward, he's good at bringing the ball out of the 20 but lacks pace and his defence/positioning is suspect time for some fresh legs and maybe giving Lancaster a shot with michaels as a back up as he can still cover all the backline positions could be a solution.
Or we just resigned to signing other teams kids/players to fill positions instead of bringing youngsters through (see above)In which case that reflects badly on the system/coaches Pearson has spent shed loads of cash on.
Who would you have left out in 2016 to give Lancaster game time?
It doesn't reflect badly on the coaches or Pearson. If they are not better than those who occupy the first time shirt, why would you bring them in.
If Talanoa wants to stay, sign him up. One of the first names on the team sheet for me.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Mon Mar 20, 2017 11:16 pm
If they's ever a time to be playing Wigan away, then surely this is the best time?
I think their biggest loss without doubt will be Liam Farrell. The guy always seems to be there or there abouts.
Just not looking forward to the M62 on Friday Night.
Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:10 am
Father Ted wrote:
The Wigan pack didn't have a good game v Hudds with one or two exceptions. Joel Tomkins was very good as was Romain Navarrette.
Suggestions around Gildart may return.
Wigan's injuries as far as I know - S Tomkins, Manfredi, Gildart, Burgess, McIlorum, Farrell, Bateman, O'Loughlin. That's 8 of Wane's starting 13 out.
Add to that Tierney, Wells,
If Gildart returns I'd expect Wigan to line up something like -
Escare,
Davies, Gelling, Gildart, Marshall,
Williams, Leuluai,
Flower, Powell, Nuuasala,
J Tomkins, Gregson,
Isa. Bench - Tautai, Clubb, Navarrette, Bretherton.
With the exception of the wingers that is still an experienced side, even the bench looks good.
Shows the strength of the Wigan squad.
Tue Mar 21, 2017 12:52 pm
Uppo58
Strong-running second rower
No one should under estimate any Wigan side.
Apart from their implosion away at Trinity last year, they always put in a performance, because thats what they are ALL drilled to do.
Like Scotty Taylor says"you know they’re going to be top quality, even if it’s a young kid in place of an experienced player.
They’ve got a really good youth system, they slot in and look as though they’ve played there for years."
He's right of course, and Radford won't underestimate the task ahead, we'll prepare like were going out against the best Wigan can offer.
This game is no gimme.
Tue Mar 21, 2017 2:50 pm
Dave K. wrote:
With the exception of the wingers that is still an experienced side, even the bench looks good.
Shows the strength of the Wigan squad.
If Gildart is fit we'll be in a much better position, if he's still missing it'll probably be Forsyth again in the centres who's looking a bit out of his depth at the minute, he improved as the match against Hudds went on but was a bit rabbits in the headlights at times.
Only to be expected at this stage of his career though.
Still looking forward to this one, hope the M62 isn't it's usual pain in the backside for you lot on Friday
|
