knockersbumpMKII wrote:

How can you progress if you don't get game time at the top level.

Back end of 2015 he was more than good enough but we already brought in Naughton and Michaels that year and then with Connor, Rawsthorne being added this and the club committed to Fonua/CT/Talanoa for 2017 and Griffin's addition he and logan are right down the pecking order.

Talanoa's contract is up end of season and I think we should be moving forward, he's good at bringing the ball out of the 20 but lacks pace and his defence/positioning is suspect time for some fresh legs and maybe giving Lancaster a shot with michaels as a back up as he can still cover all the backline positions could be a solution.



Or we just resigned to signing other teams kids/players to fill positions instead of bringing youngsters through (see above)In which case that reflects badly on the system/coaches Pearson has spent shed loads of cash on.