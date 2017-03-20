WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Mon Mar 20, 2017 6:39 pm
odd shaped balls wrote:
True or Lancaster to wing and Fonua yo centre....either way,we have very good options and doesn't weaken our backs,just need to turn up with right attitude.Reading the Wigan forum,their pack was going backwards v Hudds.


Dont think Lancaster will feature for the first team this season.Unlikely the club will keep him on when his contract runs out.
Sadly he doesnt seem to have progressed very much since he burst onto the scene two years ago.
The next wing we will have coming through will be Nick Rawsthorne who has the build and pace but just needs to learn how to tackle.

Mon Mar 20, 2017 9:13 pm
How can you progress if you don't get game time at the top level.
Back end of 2015 he was more than good enough but we already brought in Naughton and Michaels that year and then with Connor, Rawsthorne being added this and the club committed to Fonua/CT/Talanoa for 2017 and Griffin's addition he and logan are right down the pecking order.
Talanoa's contract is up end of season and I think we should be moving forward, he's good at bringing the ball out of the 20 but lacks pace and his defence/positioning is suspect time for some fresh legs and maybe giving Lancaster a shot with michaels as a back up as he can still cover all the backline positions could be a solution.

Or we just resigned to signing other teams kids/players to fill positions instead of bringing youngsters through (see above)In which case that reflects badly on the system/coaches Pearson has spent shed loads of cash on.

Mon Mar 20, 2017 9:38 pm
The Wigan pack didn't have a good game v Hudds with one or two exceptions. Joel Tomkins was very good as was Romain Navarrette.
Suggestions around Gildart may return.
Wigan's injuries as far as I know - S Tomkins, Manfredi, Gildart, Burgess, McIlorum, Farrell, Bateman, O'Loughlin. That's 8 of Wane's starting 13 out.
Add to that Tierney, Wells,
If Gildart returns I'd expect Wigan to line up something like -

Escare,
Davies, Gelling, Gildart, Marshall,
Williams, Leuluai,
Flower, Powell, Nuuasala,
J Tomkins, Gregson,
Isa. Bench - Tautai, Clubb, Navarrette, Bretherton.

Mon Mar 20, 2017 9:40 pm
no disciplinary issues for either club this week
The referee's indecision is final

Mon Mar 20, 2017 10:37 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
How can you progress if you don't get game time at the top level.
Back end of 2015 he was more than good enough but we already brought in Naughton and Michaels that year and then with Connor, Rawsthorne being added this and the club committed to Fonua/CT/Talanoa for 2017 and Griffin's addition he and logan are right down the pecking order.
Talanoa's contract is up end of season and I think we should be moving forward, he's good at bringing the ball out of the 20 but lacks pace and his defence/positioning is suspect time for some fresh legs and maybe giving Lancaster a shot with michaels as a back up as he can still cover all the backline positions could be a solution.

Or we just resigned to signing other teams kids/players to fill positions instead of bringing youngsters through (see above)In which case that reflects badly on the system/coaches Pearson has spent shed loads of cash on.


Who would you have left out in 2016 to give Lancaster game time?

It doesn't reflect badly on the coaches or Pearson. If they are not better than those who occupy the first time shirt, why would you bring them in.

If Talanoa wants to stay, sign him up. One of the first names on the team sheet for me.
