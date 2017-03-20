odd shaped balls wrote: True or Lancaster to wing and Fonua yo centre....either way,we have very good options and doesn't weaken our backs,just need to turn up with right attitude.Reading the Wigan forum,their pack was going backwards v Hudds.

Dont think Lancaster will feature for the first team this season.Unlikely the club will keep him on when his contract runs out.Sadly he doesnt seem to have progressed very much since he burst onto the scene two years ago.The next wing we will have coming through will be Nick Rawsthorne who has the build and pace but just needs to learn how to tackle.