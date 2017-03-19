WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:47 pm
davey37
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 21, 2003 1:24 pm
Posts: 3348
Location: West Hull
Think Wigan drawing today will make them even more focused for next week.

Not a good result for us in that respect.
Challenge Cup Winners 2016 (at Wembley) - HULL FC

Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 6:02 pm
bonaire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1358
davey37 wrote:
Think Wigan drawing today will make them even more focused for next week.

Not a good result for us in that respect.



Wigan are there for the taking on Friday and i expect us to win.
Warrington will pose the bigger test for me as they look to get back on track which they will.

Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 1:12 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17215
Location: Back in Hull.
Looking at their players out (although we have 4 out) I think we should be winning on Friday.

Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 2:12 pm
odd shaped balls
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon May 23, 2005 11:52 pm
Posts: 228
Location: 221b Baker Street
Dave K. wrote:
Looking at their players out (although we have 4 out) I think we should be winning on Friday.


Who are our 4?......all i will say is 2013 after the cup final...they put the kids in against us at full strength....look what happens.
ELEMENTARY MY DEAR WATSON.

Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 2:38 pm
Chris71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 3954
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
Wigan on Friday should be a game we should have a very real chance of winning. However for some reason the weaker Wigan are the harder they become to beat for us. They have that dogged attitude and an 'Its them against the world attitude' which works very well for them on top of the skilled art of bending the rules as much as they can during a game. We need quick PTB's and to up the speed at which we've been playing as when we pick up the speed and intensity we are a very different team. Problem is Wigan are the perfect exponents of slowing the game down when they need to and getting away with it
Wigan seem to have our number as wins away at Wigan are a very rare thing indeed.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!

Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 2:42 pm
Chris71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 3954
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
odd shaped balls wrote:
Dave K. wrote:
Looking at their players out (although we have 4 out) I think we should be winning on Friday.


Who are our 4?......all i will say is 2013 after the cup final...they put the kids in against us at full strength....look what happens.


Watts, Talanoa and possibly Carlos and Turget?
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!

Re: Wigan next up - oh yeah baby

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 2:57 pm
bonaire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1358
Chris71 wrote:
Watts, Talanoa and possibly Carlos and Turget?



i would expect Carlos to be out if he has rolled his ankle but Talanoa may be fit.
If Talanoa is fit i would play Michaels on the right wing with Fonua back into centre.
Should both Talanoa and Carlos be out then Michaels will stay on the left wing and Radford will play Connor at right centre.
