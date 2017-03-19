Wigan on Friday should be a game we should have a very real chance of winning. However for some reason the weaker Wigan are the harder they become to beat for us. They have that dogged attitude and an 'Its them against the world attitude' which works very well for them on top of the skilled art of bending the rules as much as they can during a game. We need quick PTB's and to up the speed at which we've been playing as when we pick up the speed and intensity we are a very different team. Problem is Wigan are the perfect exponents of slowing the game down when they need to and getting away with it

Wigan seem to have our number as wins away at Wigan are a very rare thing indeed.