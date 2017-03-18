Jake the Peg wrote:

Do wigan still have a lot of injuries? I think we'll probably lose but I'm not too worried as long as we don't lose heavily. We're still a long way off our best with ball in hand so think we will struggle to score many against them plus they move the ball wide well and quickly which has been our achilles heel in recent seasons as our wingers seem to get sucked infield too easily.



One we're capable of winning but I have a feeling we won't. We're moving into a tough run of games now which will define our season and we have to come out of it with plenty of points or we may struggle to get into the top 4



wigan a

warrington a

salford h

leeds h

leigh a

cas h

warrington h



Very tough set of fixtures and we need to be looking to win at least 4 if we're to stay in touch at the top of the table (if you replace the leigh fixture with rovers away, we won 5 of the corresponding games pre the split last year)