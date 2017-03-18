Defensively very comparable to all of our current centre options in terms of stats and miles better attacking stats than any of them.
But obviously stats are no substitute for the long standing trinity rule that any player who leaves is instantly the worlds worst player.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bull Mania, captaincaveman, coco the fullback, Felis Silvestris, Khlav Kalash, pocket 4's, Red, White and Blue, Redscat, Sandal Cat, sarge1, Trinity_13, wakeytrin, Willzay, wotsupcas and 219 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}