Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 6:48 am
Miro
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 29, 2006 12:36 pm
Posts: 728
Location: Wakefield
Loved him or loathed him, we sure miss the "x" factor this guy brought to our attack. That something out of nothing we are so sadly lacking this season.

Re: Craig Hall

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:00 am
imwakefieldtillidie
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2009 4:56 pm
Posts: 1585
Miro wrote:
Loved him or loathed him, we sure miss the "x" factor this guy brought to our attack. That something out of nothing we are so sadly lacking this season.


I think the last player we needed in a game like last night was Craig Hall.

Re: Craig Hall

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:09 am
Big lads mate
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2948
No thanks

Re: Craig Hall

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 10:54 am
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1241
Its a big no thanks from me.

Yes he was creative but was poor defensively.

Our defence was bad enough last night.

Think we could really miss Reece Lyne. Tupou is strong but still doesnt have that pass.

When fit Arundel and Lyne for me in centre.

Re: Craig Hall

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:00 am
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7643
Miro wrote:
Loved him or loathed him, we sure miss the "x" factor this guy brought to our attack. That something out of nothing we are so sadly lacking this season.


Plenty of ability with ball in hand and he could time a pass but, defensively awful 99% of the time.
I'm sure he's loving it at Toronto though.

Re: Craig Hall

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:00 am
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12768
Location: Ossett
If Craig Hall is the answer - I don't understand the question.

Re: Craig Hall

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 2:18 pm
Miro
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 29, 2006 12:36 pm
Posts: 728
Location: Wakefield
bren2k wrote:
If Craig Hall is the answer - I don't understand the question.

It wasn't a question :? nor did I say he was the answer. I was simply refering to a player with the attacking ability to create, something we appear to lack right now.

Re: Craig Hall

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 5:21 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5808
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Get the ball the Tom Johnstone.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Craig Hall

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 10:42 pm
captaincaveman
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 04, 2009 5:04 pm
Posts: 1007
Location: waiting
Defensively very comparable to all of our current centre options in terms of stats and miles better attacking stats than any of them.

But obviously stats are no substitute for the long standing trinity rule that any player who leaves is instantly the worlds worst player.

Users browsing this forum: Bull Mania, captaincaveman, coco the fullback, Felis Silvestris, Khlav Kalash, pocket 4's, Red, White and Blue, Redscat, Sandal Cat, sarge1, Trinity_13, wakeytrin, Willzay, wotsupcas and 219 guests

c}