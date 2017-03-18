WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brett Ferres

Brett Ferres

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 6:44 am
Fat Boy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 09, 2007 8:03 pm
Posts: 11643
Location: Can you see me?
Looks like Bret enjoyed the off season a little too much.
Fat people are harder to kidnap.

Re: Chubby Ferres

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 6:45 am
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19749
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
played well and good minutes too

Re: Chubby Ferres

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 6:50 am
Fat Boy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 09, 2007 8:03 pm
Posts: 11643
Location: Can you see me?
Chuncked up plenty though - well off being 'match fit' as well - he was blowing like a train 10 minutes in.
Fat people are harder to kidnap.

Re: Chubby Ferres

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 6:57 am
sgtwilko
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6910
Location: Central Coast
Fat Boy wrote:
Chuncked up plenty though - well off being 'match fit' as well - he was blowing like a train 10 minutes in.

He didn't let anyone down and supplied lovely ball for Halls try.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Re: Chubby Ferres

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 6:58 am
Emagdnim13
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jul 04, 2015 4:51 pm
Posts: 601
He did well for his first game back,will take a few weeks to get fit ofc.
"Blasphemy is a victimless crime"

Re: Chubby Ferres

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 7:23 am
Bang
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8517
Location: LDZ
1st game in what - 5 months ?

Thought he played really well considering. Nice ball for Halls try. Good to see him back he's a great playwer.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!

Re: Chubby Ferres

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:47 am
Charlie Sheen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8378
Location: Leeds
Fat Boy wrote:
Chuncked up plenty though - well off being 'match fit' as well - he was blowing like a train 10 minutes in.



He did the full 80 didn't he?
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

