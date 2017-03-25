|
Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3535
|
I'm happy we're banging out some wins. I'm not convinced by us at all but all we can do is beat what is put in front of us (as has been said) and at the moment we are doing that more than not.
|
''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''
''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''
''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''
''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''
.......''smart men don't get married''
|
Sun Mar 26, 2017 8:54 am
|
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 1855
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
|
Is it time to change your 3rd rate 2nd hand soccer song, that makes you sound like a bunch of 1st rate MOTs, for something more suitable?
I would suggest the theme from the lego movie, "Everything is Awesome"
|
|
Sun Mar 26, 2017 9:02 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 31, 2006 7:02 pm
Posts: 41
|
coco the fullback wrote:
Is it time to change your 3rd rate 2nd hand soccer song, that makes you sound like a bunch of 1st rate MOTs, for something more suitable?
I would suggest the theme from the lego movie, "Everything is Awesome"
Wipe away your tears lass.
|
|
Sun Mar 26, 2017 9:03 am
|
Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2315
Location: Going straight
|
coco the fullback wrote:
Is it time to change your 3rd rate 2nd hand soccer song, that makes you sound like a bunch of 1st rate MOTs, for something more suitable?
I would suggest the theme from the lego movie, "Everything is Awesome"
You like watching kids films then sweetheart?
|
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.
|
Sun Mar 26, 2017 1:58 pm
|
Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7782
Location: SWMC Coach
|
If it's a sHudds fan I'd imagine it's more canine related.
|
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.
IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.
SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado
|
Sun Mar 26, 2017 2:58 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5799
|
Think Coco's wakey which would explain a lot.
In other news from darnt lane, Catalans are 14 nil up on cas.
|
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
|
Sun Mar 26, 2017 3:16 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5799
|
Though now lead 16-14. Could be a long afternoon for Catalans.
|
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
|
Thu Mar 30, 2017 9:17 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 739
|
FlexWheeler wrote:
Saints aren't struggling, really. Win the game in hand and they are only 2 points behind us.
Saints are struggling. It's looking like four of Hull, Cas, Leeds, Wigan and surprisingly Salford for the top 4.
|
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 5:15 am
|
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4948
Location: Hill Valley
|
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Saints are struggling. It's looking like four of Hull, Cas, Leeds, Wigan and surprisingly Salford for the top 4.
Still far too early to be calling the top 4 i think. Saints are not a great side, about on par with us i would say, they are still well in the mix for the fourth spot which imo is the one that is wide open if we assume Hull, Wigan and Cas fill the top three spaces. You always get an unexpected side contending early (wasn't it Widnes last year and everyone calling for half their squad in the England team?) but Salford will have to keep this form up for another 23 rounds which won't be easy with the lack of depth in quality of their squad.
|
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!