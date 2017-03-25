WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Top 4 nailed on

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 6:21 pm
I'm happy we're banging out some wins. I'm not convinced by us at all but all we can do is beat what is put in front of us (as has been said) and at the moment we are doing that more than not.
Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 8:54 am
Is it time to change your 3rd rate 2nd hand soccer song, that makes you sound like a bunch of 1st rate MOTs, for something more suitable?
I would suggest the theme from the lego movie, "Everything is Awesome"

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 9:02 am
coco the fullback wrote:
Is it time to change your 3rd rate 2nd hand soccer song, that makes you sound like a bunch of 1st rate MOTs, for something more suitable?
I would suggest the theme from the lego movie, "Everything is Awesome"

Wipe away your tears lass.

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 9:03 am
coco the fullback wrote:
Is it time to change your 3rd rate 2nd hand soccer song, that makes you sound like a bunch of 1st rate MOTs, for something more suitable?
I would suggest the theme from the lego movie, "Everything is Awesome"


You like watching kids films then sweetheart?
Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 1:58 pm
If it's a sHudds fan I'd imagine it's more canine related.
Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 2:58 pm
Think Coco's wakey which would explain a lot.

In other news from darnt lane, Catalans are 14 nil up on cas.
Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 3:16 pm
Though now lead 16-14. Could be a long afternoon for Catalans.
Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 9:17 pm
FlexWheeler wrote:
Saints aren't struggling, really. Win the game in hand and they are only 2 points behind us.

Saints are struggling. It's looking like four of Hull, Cas, Leeds, Wigan and surprisingly Salford for the top 4.

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 5:15 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Saints are struggling. It's looking like four of Hull, Cas, Leeds, Wigan and surprisingly Salford for the top 4.


Still far too early to be calling the top 4 i think. Saints are not a great side, about on par with us i would say, they are still well in the mix for the fourth spot which imo is the one that is wide open if we assume Hull, Wigan and Cas fill the top three spaces. You always get an unexpected side contending early (wasn't it Widnes last year and everyone calling for half their squad in the England team?) but Salford will have to keep this form up for another 23 rounds which won't be easy with the lack of depth in quality of their squad.
