Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote: Saints are struggling. It's looking like four of Hull, Cas, Leeds, Wigan and surprisingly Salford for the top 4.

Still far too early to be calling the top 4 i think. Saints are not a great side, about on par with us i would say, they are still well in the mix for the fourth spot which imo is the one that is wide open if we assume Hull, Wigan and Cas fill the top three spaces. You always get an unexpected side contending early (wasn't it Widnes last year and everyone calling for half their squad in the England team?) but Salford will have to keep this form up for another 23 rounds which won't be easy with the lack of depth in quality of their squad.