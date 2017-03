I'm happy we're banging out some wins. I'm not convinced by us at all but all we can do is beat what is put in front of us (as has been said) and at the moment we are doing that more than not.

''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''



''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''



''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''



''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''



.......''smart men don't get married''