It's good we are winning, and i'm really not trying to play it down here but i would like to see us play a team with a pulse to see where we are at. If we are honest Catalans and Wakey were sub par at Headingley and Huddersfield have been in a bit of a mess for a while. I was expecting Wigan/ Warrington to be tough but Warrington have fallen off a cliff and Wigan have a mounting injury list so even winning against these two teams right now would not point to us being a major force again.



on the flip side the team and the coach perhaps deserve a bit of fortune and top four is looking more probable by the week.