Re: Top 4 nailed on

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:35 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9639
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
One of things I've read about Cas' loss today is about the weather and it not suiting them.......how often has it rained at Old Trafford on Grand Final night?
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Top 4 nailed on

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 12:13 pm
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14896
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
As the only one to predict a Salford victory my smugness doesn't make up for my disappointment. As I was away I didn't hear the commentary but heard Powell's post match comments. I don't think he mentioned the weather at all, nor the referee, which was refreshing. However I think it is a fair point about Cas's style not being suited to heavy rain. Was it the first GF - Wigan v Leeds - that was played in torrential rain? It was an absolute classic.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Re: Top 4 nailed on

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 12:16 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26327
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
tigertot wrote:
Was it the first GF - Wigan v Leeds - that was played in torrential rain? It was an absolute classic.


It did chuck it down but I'd not call it a classic. Mind you I was stuck in the Wigan end but viewing as a neutral, that can take the edge off the viewing experience since I was almost rooting for Leeds by the end of it.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Top 4 nailed on

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 12:17 pm
rollin thunder
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1391
tigertot wrote:
As the only one to predict a Salford victory my smugness doesn't make up for my disappointment. As I was away I didn't hear the commentary but heard Powell's post match comments. I don't think he mentioned the weather at all, nor the referee, which was refreshing. However I think it is a fair point about Cas's style not being suited to heavy rain. Was it the first GF - Wigan v Leeds - that was played in torrential rain? It was an absolute classic.

i won a tenner on salford, they have been there abouts for a few weeks and were due a win just as much as cas were due a loss.

Re: Top 4 nailed on

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 12:45 pm
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14896
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Bullseye wrote:
It did chuck it down but I'd not call it a classic. Mind you I was stuck in the Wigan end but viewing as a neutral, that can take the edge off the viewing experience since I was almost rooting for Leeds by the end of it.


I support Cas & anyone playing Wigan. I watched it at the Tut n Shive on Duckworth Lane. The skills on show in those conditions were awesome.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Re: Top 4 nailed on

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:24 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 732
Another great win, we are now 10 points clear of Warrington and joint top. The Cas result is looking more and more like an anomaly.

Re: Top 4 nailed on

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:31 pm
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4937
Location: Hill Valley
It's good we are winning, and i'm really not trying to play it down here but i would like to see us play a team with a pulse to see where we are at. If we are honest Catalans and Wakey were sub par at Headingley and Huddersfield have been in a bit of a mess for a while. I was expecting Wigan/ Warrington to be tough but Warrington have fallen off a cliff and Wigan have a mounting injury list so even winning against these two teams right now would not point to us being a major force again.

on the flip side the team and the coach perhaps deserve a bit of fortune and top four is looking more probable by the week.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Top 4 nailed on

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:48 pm
rhino65
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 39
It would appear that the coach and the playing staff have responded after our shellacking at Castleford, credit all for that. I understand the cautiousness because of the opposition we have come up against, but the olde adage "You can only play what is infront of you" certainly should be applied here. We can all say that sterner tests are just around the corner, but as long as the team can get over the winning line pretty or ugly, pretty preferred, is all we can ask given last seasons shenanigans.

Re: Top 4 nailed on

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:57 pm
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4937
Location: Hill Valley
rhino65 wrote:
It would appear that the coach and the playing staff have responded after our shellacking at Castleford, credit all for that. I understand the cautiousness because of the opposition we have come up against, but the olde adage "You can only play what is infront of you" certainly should be applied here. We can all say that sterner tests are just around the corner, but as long as the team can get over the winning line pretty or ugly, pretty preferred, is all we can ask given last seasons shenanigans.


Agreed.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
