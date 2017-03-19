It would appear that the coach and the playing staff have responded after our shellacking at Castleford, credit all for that. I understand the cautiousness because of the opposition we have come up against, but the olde adage "You can only play what is infront of you" certainly should be applied here. We can all say that sterner tests are just around the corner, but as long as the team can get over the winning line pretty or ugly, pretty preferred, is all we can ask given last seasons shenanigans.