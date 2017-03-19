Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm Posts: 14896 Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
As the only one to predict a Salford victory my smugness doesn't make up for my disappointment. As I was away I didn't hear the commentary but heard Powell's post match comments. I don't think he mentioned the weather at all, nor the referee, which was refreshing. However I think it is a fair point about Cas's style not being suited to heavy rain. Was it the first GF - Wigan v Leeds - that was played in torrential rain? It was an absolute classic.
tigertot wrote:
Was it the first GF - Wigan v Leeds - that was played in torrential rain? It was an absolute classic.
It did chuck it down but I'd not call it a classic. Mind you I was stuck in the Wigan end but viewing as a neutral, that can take the edge off the viewing experience since I was almost rooting for Leeds by the end of it.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
i won a tenner on salford, they have been there abouts for a few weeks and were due a win just as much as cas were due a loss.
Bullseye wrote:
It did chuck it down but I'd not call it a classic. Mind you I was stuck in the Wigan end but viewing as a neutral, that can take the edge off the viewing experience since I was almost rooting for Leeds by the end of it.
I support Cas & anyone playing Wigan. I watched it at the Tut n Shive on Duckworth Lane. The skills on show in those conditions were awesome.
