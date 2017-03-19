I'd actually say Castleford's beat chance of winning something is the LLS. Whilst you have to be consistent the games don't really have the same pressure as semi finals & finals in the Cup and Playoffs. Wigan for me I think would be content just being secure in the top 4 and pace themselves for the playoffs, whilst Cas would want to win the LLS more.



Cas' style of play is good to watch but how often do see that in semi's and finals? Just look at last years two finals (12-10 & 12-6) and a number of our semis and finals over the years that have been tight arm wrestles played in a different style to what we played during the season (2004 league performances vs the 2004 GF style of performance)? Can Cas win those sort of games, jury is still out for me.