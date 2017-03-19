WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Top 4 nailed on

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Top 4 nailed on

 
Post a reply

Re: Top 4 nailed on

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:08 pm
Neruda User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jul 15, 2009 7:00 pm
Posts: 158
Towns88 wrote:
Worry about yourselves against superior opposition then salford....

:wink:

Re: Top 4 nailed on

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:33 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 714
Towns88 wrote:
Don't you worry about us Sir Kev. We finished 5th last year with the mother of all injury crisis, we are a better side this year. We will be top 4 this year. Worry about yourselves against superior opposition then salford Catalan wakey and Leigh....

Superior opposition than Salford. Classic.

Re: Top 4 nailed on

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:41 pm
The Chin's Back User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 4:04 pm
Posts: 603
Location: living in the shadow of tonie carroll's chin
Towns88 wrote:
Don't you worry about us Sir Kev. We finished 5th last year with the mother of all injury crisis, we are a better side this year. We will be top 4 this year. Worry about yourselves against superior opposition then salford Catalan wakey and Leigh....

Image

Re: Top 4 nailed on

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:52 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3174
The Chin's Back wrote:
Image


:lol:
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: Top 4 nailed on

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:46 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3144
I did say today would be a tough battle by all means flag that ! and it was and we got exactly what we deserved.can't help but notice that wigan also struggled against a side they were highly fancied to beat. That said, I've got confidence we will be back to winning ways next week.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: Top 4 nailed on

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:57 pm
The Chin's Back User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 4:04 pm
Posts: 603
Location: living in the shadow of tonie carroll's chin
Towns88 wrote:
That said, I've got confidence we will be back to winning ways next week.

Towns88 wrote:
isn't how you start it's how you finish etc etc. :D


Correct pal it is always how you finish,feel free to come back and give me it big time,but i reckon that your only chance of winning silverware this season is via winning the CC rather than the GF as IMO your side wouldn't have the mental toughness to be able to win that competition

I reckon you'll be top 4 without a doubt
I reckon that handed a half decent CC draw that you can make the final and also win it
GF winners for 2017 not a cat in hell's chance IMO

Re: Top 4 nailed on

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:13 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9596
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
I'd actually say Castleford's beat chance of winning something is the LLS. Whilst you have to be consistent the games don't really have the same pressure as semi finals & finals in the Cup and Playoffs. Wigan for me I think would be content just being secure in the top 4 and pace themselves for the playoffs, whilst Cas would want to win the LLS more.

Cas' style of play is good to watch but how often do see that in semi's and finals? Just look at last years two finals (12-10 & 12-6) and a number of our semis and finals over the years that have been tight arm wrestles played in a different style to what we played during the season (2004 league performances vs the 2004 GF style of performance)? Can Cas win those sort of games, jury is still out for me.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Top 4 nailed on

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:14 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3144
That's fair. A fair assessment. Except I disagree that there's not a cat in hells chance. If we finish top 4 then it's a 2 game playoff series.... but I agree, there's a way to go yet, for everybody in the league, irrespective of what our result was today .
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: Top 4 nailed on

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:20 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5753
Cas have played some brilliant stuff this year. But how often do you see a team maintain that level? For me, the real question is whether they can win when they're not playing like that. Because they'll need to if they're to win owt.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, Big Jim Slade, Bullseye, cheekydiddles, Emagdnim13, Fallon, flipper, Google Adsense [Bot], Les Norton, loiner81, rhino65, rodhutch, rollin thunder, Seth, Sir Kevin Sinfield, son of headingley, The Chin's Back, ThePrinter, TOMCAT, WF Rhino, Wigg'n and 328 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,538,9142,55275,8634,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
46-6
WESTS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
10-16
ST GEORGE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
16-16
HUDDERSFIELD
  
...Full time
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
13-12
CASTLEFORD
  
...Full time
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
v
HULL FC  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  














c}