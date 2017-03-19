|
Towns88 wrote:
Worry about yourselves against superior opposition then salford....
Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:33 pm
Towns88 wrote:
Don't you worry about us Sir Kev. We finished 5th last year with the mother of all injury crisis, we are a better side this year. We will be top 4 this year. Worry about yourselves against superior opposition then salford Catalan wakey and Leigh....
Superior opposition than Salford. Classic.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:41 pm
Towns88 wrote:
Don't you worry about us Sir Kev. We finished 5th last year with the mother of all injury crisis, we are a better side this year. We will be top 4 this year. Worry about yourselves against superior opposition then salford Catalan wakey and Leigh....
Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:52 pm
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:46 pm
I did say today would be a tough battle by all means flag that ! and it was and we got exactly what we deserved.can't help but notice that wigan also struggled against a side they were highly fancied to beat. That said, I've got confidence we will be back to winning ways next week.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:57 pm
Towns88 wrote:
That said, I've got confidence we will be back to winning ways next week.
Towns88 wrote:
isn't how you start it's how you finish etc etc.
Correct pal it is always how you finish,feel free to come back and give me it big time,but i reckon that your only chance of winning silverware this season is via winning the CC rather than the GF as IMO your side wouldn't have the mental toughness to be able to win that competition
I reckon you'll be top 4 without a doubt
I reckon that handed a half decent CC draw that you can make the final and also win it
GF winners for 2017 not a cat in hell's chance IMO
Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:13 pm
I'd actually say Castleford's beat chance of winning something is the LLS. Whilst you have to be consistent the games don't really have the same pressure as semi finals & finals in the Cup and Playoffs. Wigan for me I think would be content just being secure in the top 4 and pace themselves for the playoffs, whilst Cas would want to win the LLS more.
Cas' style of play is good to watch but how often do see that in semi's and finals? Just look at last years two finals (12-10 & 12-6) and a number of our semis and finals over the years that have been tight arm wrestles played in a different style to what we played during the season (2004 league performances vs the 2004 GF style of performance)? Can Cas win those sort of games, jury is still out for me.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:14 pm
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3144
That's fair. A fair assessment. Except I disagree that there's not a cat in hells chance. If we finish top 4 then it's a 2 game playoff series.... but I agree, there's a way to go yet, for everybody in the league, irrespective of what our result was today .
Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:20 pm
Cas have played some brilliant stuff this year. But how often do you see a team maintain that level? For me, the real question is whether they can win when they're not playing like that. Because they'll need to if they're to win owt.
