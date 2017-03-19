|
BD
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jul 20, 2006 12:09 pm
Posts: 6979
Location: Wakefield, unfortunately
|
Towns88 wrote:
Quite ironic when you look at the thread title .
We're not allowed to be a little bit confident - we're a classic bottom feeder side remember.
(Yes may fall off at some point, but to think we're being arrogant is a little wide of the mark
)
|
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 12:38 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3141
|
BD wrote:
We're not allowed to be a little bit confident - we're a classic bottom feeder side remember.
(Yes may fall off at some point, but to think we're being arrogant is a little wide of the mark
)
To show I'm not arrogant I will acknowledge we were 5/5 IN 2014 before slipping up to Salford away , isn't how you start it's how you finish etc etc.
|
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 12:42 am
|
Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6912
Location: Central Coast
|
loiner81 wrote:
Cas fans getting all arrogant after 4 rounds of Super League
I know, I actually love it. It's gonna be interesting to watch. Coz they have no idea what comes next.
That's what makes the dominant teams of the past even better. Managing the pressure, the expectation, the ego's. Never being the under dog.
My big question about Cas is can the win in a genuine grind when they are losing the arm wrestle and a team like Wigan has physically battered then for 80's mins.
It's ok scoring 6 try's a game but can they win hanging tough?
|
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)
Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months
Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.
McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get
Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 12:47 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3141
|
sgtwilko wrote:
I know, I actually love it. It's gonna be interesting to watch. Coz they have no idea what comes next.
That's what makes the dominant teams of the past even better. Managing the pressure, the expectation, the ego's. Never being the under dog.
My big question about Cas is can the win in a genuine grind when they are losing the arm wrestle and a team like Wigan has physically battered then for 80's mins.
It's ok scoring 6 try's a game but can they win hanging tough?
You know what, that's EXACTLY, what I wanna see. That's why I'm really looking forward to us playing wigan twice in April. I've no doubt that tomorrow's battle with salford away from home in the p1ss down rain will get us into a bit of a grind. Bigger challengers do await, but I'm really looking forward to them.
|
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 6:02 am
|
Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6912
Location: Central Coast
|
Towns88 wrote:
You know what, that's EXACTLY, what I wanna see. That's why I'm really looking forward to us playing wigan twice in April. I've no doubt that tomorrow's battle with salford away from home in the p1ss down rain will get us into a bit of a grind. Bigger challengers do await, but I'm really looking forward to them.
That's what it takes to win grand finals. In a few of our GF wins the only stat we came out on top was the scoreboard. That's a champion side.
|
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)
Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months
Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.
McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get
Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:07 pm
|
Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3532
|
Cas should be taken seriously. They put 60 past us and are nilling teams, this isn't just some fly by night team on a bit of a good run, they have the ruthless streak within their play and structures needed to challenge. It's been building for years, in 2014 they could have finished top but they lost the last game to catalans, they made the CC final that year, last season they had a injury crisis and still challenged for top 4. Wigan will win the title no doubt about that, but cas could definitely be one of the bridesmaids.
|
''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''
''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''
''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''
''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''
.......''smart men don't get married''
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:10 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4895
|
Old Feller wrote:
Possibly losing the first game put paid to those?
Fair point.
Can Leeds go the rest of the season unbeaten then?
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, Charlie Sheen, Clearwing, craigizzard, ducknumber1, finglas, FlexWheeler, Him, Loyal Leeds Fan, Maverick Rhino, rhino65, Sir Kevin Sinfield, StoneColdJaneAusten, TOMCAT, tommy_wiseau, xparksider and 242 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}