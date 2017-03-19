WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Top 4 nailed on

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 12:06 am
BD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 20, 2006 12:09 pm
Posts: 6979
Location: Wakefield, unfortunately
Towns88 wrote:
Quite ironic when you look at the thread title .


We're not allowed to be a little bit confident - we're a classic bottom feeder side remember.

(Yes may fall off at some point, but to think we're being arrogant is a little wide of the mark :wink: )

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 12:38 am
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3140
BD wrote:
We're not allowed to be a little bit confident - we're a classic bottom feeder side remember.

(Yes may fall off at some point, but to think we're being arrogant is a little wide of the mark :wink: )


To show I'm not arrogant I will acknowledge we were 5/5 IN 2014 before slipping up to Salford away , isn't how you start it's how you finish etc etc. :D
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 12:42 am
sgtwilko
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6912
Location: Central Coast
loiner81 wrote:
Cas fans getting all arrogant after 4 rounds of Super League :lol: :lol:

I know, I actually love it. It's gonna be interesting to watch. Coz they have no idea what comes next.

That's what makes the dominant teams of the past even better. Managing the pressure, the expectation, the ego's. Never being the under dog.

My big question about Cas is can the win in a genuine grind when they are losing the arm wrestle and a team like Wigan has physically battered then for 80's mins.

It's ok scoring 6 try's a game but can they win hanging tough?
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 12:47 am
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3140
sgtwilko wrote:
I know, I actually love it. It's gonna be interesting to watch. Coz they have no idea what comes next.

That's what makes the dominant teams of the past even better. Managing the pressure, the expectation, the ego's. Never being the under dog.

My big question about Cas is can the win in a genuine grind when they are losing the arm wrestle and a team like Wigan has physically battered then for 80's mins.

It's ok scoring 6 try's a game but can they win hanging tough?



You know what, that's EXACTLY, what I wanna see. That's why I'm really looking forward to us playing wigan twice in April. I've no doubt that tomorrow's battle with salford away from home in the p1ss down rain will get us into a bit of a grind. Bigger challengers do await, but I'm really looking forward to them.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 6:02 am
sgtwilko
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6912
Location: Central Coast
Towns88 wrote:
You know what, that's EXACTLY, what I wanna see. That's why I'm really looking forward to us playing wigan twice in April. I've no doubt that tomorrow's battle with salford away from home in the p1ss down rain will get us into a bit of a grind. Bigger challengers do await, but I'm really looking forward to them.

That's what it takes to win grand finals. In a few of our GF wins the only stat we came out on top was the scoreboard. That's a champion side.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.
