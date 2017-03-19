loiner81 wrote:
Cas fans getting all arrogant after 4 rounds of Super League
I know, I actually love it. It's gonna be interesting to watch. Coz they have no idea what comes next.
That's what makes the dominant teams of the past even better. Managing the pressure, the expectation, the ego's. Never being the under dog.
My big question about Cas is can the win in a genuine grind when they are losing the arm wrestle and a team like Wigan has physically battered then for 80's mins.
It's ok scoring 6 try's a game but can they win hanging tough?