sgtwilko wrote: I know, I actually love it. It's gonna be interesting to watch. Coz they have no idea what comes next.



That's what makes the dominant teams of the past even better. Managing the pressure, the expectation, the ego's. Never being the under dog.



My big question about Cas is can the win in a genuine grind when they are losing the arm wrestle and a team like Wigan has physically battered then for 80's mins.



It's ok scoring 6 try's a game but can they win hanging tough?

You know what, that's EXACTLY, what I wanna see. That's why I'm really looking forward to us playing wigan twice in April. I've no doubt that tomorrow's battle with salford away from home in the p1ss down rain will get us into a bit of a grind. Bigger challengers do await, but I'm really looking forward to them.