Re: Top 4 nailed on

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:52 am
on the positive side great response, more structure and other big sides are failing. also its ok cas being red hot now its in September/October you need form.

on the negative side we still lack cohesion and can't decide who will partner McGuire. moons there simply to accommodate both him and keinhorst imo. long way to go but a 4th/5th finish and decent cup run would do me this year, but we still need quality investment next season

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:27 pm
The tongue-in-cheek nature of such a thread appears to have been downsized somewhat.

What happened to Fallon's annual "Can Leeds go unbeaten all season" threads?

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 1:02 pm
William Eve wrote:
The tongue-in-cheek nature of such a thread appears to have been downsized somewhat.

What happened to Fallon's annual "Can Leeds go unbeaten all season" threads?


Possibly losing the first game put paid to those?
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 1:09 pm
Given the white hot nature of Castleford, that result could be deemed an outlier which can be safely discarded.

Therefore Leeds bona fide record this season thus far is...

Played 5
Won 4
Lost 1
For 125
Against 58
Difference +67

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 3:30 pm
William Eve wrote:
Given the white hot nature of Castleford, that result could be deemed an outlier which can be safely discarded.

Therefore Leeds bona fide record this season thus far is...

Played 5
Won 4
Lost 1
For 125
Against 58
Difference +67


Glass half full then?? :mrgreen: :CHEERS:
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 4:33 pm
Biff Tannen wrote:
Glass half full then?? :mrgreen: :CHEERS:

It's important to ignore any performances and results which don't fit the positive narrative :wink:

I was more impressed with the timing of GH's announcement Re: Segeyaro just 83 minutes prior to kick off against Wakey if I'm being honest :wink:

Peter Smith of the YEP really does do what he is told :lol:

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 5:00 pm
William Eve wrote:
The tongue-in-cheek nature of such a thread appears to have been downsized somewhat.

What happened to Fallon's annual "Can Leeds go unbeaten all season" threads?


I rather liked one that suggested Leeds' three-quarters would run in 20 tries apiece a few seasons back. Not Fallon's work AFAIR.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:19 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
The response to the Cas game looks to be similar to Hull's turning point in their season last year, after they were hammered by Widnes. Hull went on to win the challenge cup, i wouldn't be surprised if we did the same.

With regards to Cas, they are clearly the form team in Super League at the moment, but I'm not convinced they will keep it up for the full 30 rounds, they are by no means guaranteed top 4. At some point their going to pick up some injuries, it will be interesting to see how they go when they do. Keeping Luke Gale, Millington, Lynch and Junior Moors fit is key for them IMO.


Don't you worry about us Sir Kev. We finished 5th last year with the mother of all injury crisis, we are a better side this year. We will be top 4 this year. Worry about yourselves against superior opposition then salford Catalan wakey and Leigh....
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
c}