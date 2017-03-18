Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:

The response to the Cas game looks to be similar to Hull's turning point in their season last year, after they were hammered by Widnes. Hull went on to win the challenge cup, i wouldn't be surprised if we did the same.



With regards to Cas, they are clearly the form team in Super League at the moment, but I'm not convinced they will keep it up for the full 30 rounds, they are by no means guaranteed top 4. At some point their going to pick up some injuries, it will be interesting to see how they go when they do. Keeping Luke Gale, Millington, Lynch and Junior Moors fit is key for them IMO.