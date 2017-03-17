lets not get carried away just yet. Things obviously not as drastic as first appeared a fortnight ago, certainly not on the prospects of being middle 8 anyway, there are at least 4/5 worse than us that is for sure, phewBig worry for me is a few good results against poor or struggling teams will mean that things can be left to drift when to me, the big problems are still present and the need for a new regime at least for the start of next season are still there even after a couple of decent home results.Sorry to sound like a kill joy, but we are still a fading force with major holes in the ship that will only carry on taking water if left untreated.