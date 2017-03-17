WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Top 4 nailed on

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:27 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 708
And suddenly the start to the season looks pretty good. 8 points clear of Warrington and comfortably in the top 4, all is well.

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:54 pm
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4904
Location: Hill Valley
lets not get carried away just yet. Things obviously not as drastic as first appeared a fortnight ago, certainly not on the prospects of being middle 8 anyway, there are at least 4/5 worse than us that is for sure, phew :)

Big worry for me is a few good results against poor or struggling teams will mean that things can be left to drift when to me, the big problems are still present and the need for a new regime at least for the start of next season are still there even after a couple of decent home results.

Sorry to sound like a kill joy, but we are still a fading force with major holes in the ship that will only carry on taking water if left untreated.
Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:00 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye
Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 917
We look solid enough to stay out of the middle eights, anything more than that, I'd be unwilling to say really until after the Wigan game in a couple of weeks time.

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:04 pm
ThePrinter
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9578
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
You say Wigan, Cas and Hull would make the top 4. So if Saints and Wire continue to struggle who else is there if not us? Might not be a better chance for a 'different' team to give it a crack but we've just strolled past two of them.
c}