Interesting given the recent berating of Watkins that nobody is suggesting at least part of Briscoes woes are related to Watkins struggles.



To a certain degree a winger is only as good as their centre (yes I'm sure there are exceptions but you know what i mean).



Watkins in turn has struggled from a lack of decent ball and being somewhat knackered from diving the ball in.



If we can get better early ball to Watkins who in turn can draw a man and get good ball to Briscoe his confidence will return.



I understand the call for Handley but in truth I'm not sure what he could have done different to Briscoe over the last few weeks.