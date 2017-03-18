Fat Boy wrote: I never really understood why we signed Briscoe in the first place, at the time we had BJB and as it stands right now, I'd rather have Ben back on the wing.

As I remember BJB left before we signed Briscoe as he wanted to play FB, but he was never going to claim jersey off Zak....mind if he had stayed who knows...He hoped to be playing FB at Salford only got few games in that position and again at Wakey....I read somewhere he was considering a move to France.On Briscoe yes confidence not good at moment ,his defence his also suspect at moment...but hopefully he can recapture his past form...I always look at that CC final..ok Hull KR but you play what is in front of you...within those 5 tries he scored..3 of them were scored in 5 mins...I always use that as a benchmark that a result can change.On Ash Handley ..yes had shocker in last match making errors but so did rest of squad.....Also not easy coming into squad at short notice when playing under different coaching system as Keinhorst has frequently stated in past....remember both the Saints matches.We have just offloaded a decent winger ( pardon pun) to Wire) in Ryan Jones would have rather had him back ..We are starting to get our creativity back....IF Briscoe doesn't gain his confidence back..then maybe consider but in big matches he normally delivers.