WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tom Briscoe

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Tom Briscoe

 
Post a reply

Re: Tom Briscoe

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:30 am
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19749
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
and lets hope its a few miles away. i'd have him in a heartbeat

Re: Tom Briscoe

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:14 am
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8378
Location: Leeds
An in form Briscoe still brings more to the than BJB, or Johnstone at the moment. If we had BJB or Johnstone in the team at the moment, that would only really mean we had one decent kick returner in the back 3. The ability to do the hard yards in the early part of the set is probably more important than scoring trys for the modern winger and they're aren't many better at that than an in form Briscoe.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: Tom Briscoe

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:42 am
tenerifeRhino Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Nov 29, 2011 1:09 pm
Posts: 310
He is still a great player. We just use our wingers as extra props at Leeds. We give them nothing other than speculative passes.

He would be on 10 tries plus at Cas.

Re: Tom Briscoe

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:59 am
Him User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 13784
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
Charlie Sheen wrote:
An in form Briscoe still brings more to the than BJB, or Johnstone at the moment. If we had BJB or Johnstone in the team at the moment, that would only really mean we had one decent kick returner in the back 3. The ability to do the hard yards in the early part of the set is probably more important than scoring trys for the modern winger and they're aren't many better at that than an in form Briscoe.

Agree with this. I think Briscoe is a significant step up from BJB. As you say the beginnings of sets are so important in the modern game and having 3 good kick returners back in 2015 was a significant factor in our success in my opinion.

Re: Tom Briscoe

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 10:15 am
Juan Cornetto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4423
Location: Living the Dream
Les Norton wrote:
True. A lacking in confidence Handley always results in huge errors. Briscoe will play himself back into form. He works hard, it's just doesn't always happen for him. Nothing's ever handed in a plate to our wingers in recent seasons, they make their own luck


I agree with you Briscoe is out of form and has been playing outside an out of form Watkins. Watkins last night looked sharper on attack so Briscoe can look forward to increase opportunities which he will help he regain his form. Handley has serious defensive weaknesses that he has to correct before he becomes anything more than a reserve.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill

Re: Tom Briscoe

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:53 am
TheSnowmonkey User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 28, 2017 4:36 pm
Posts: 16
Fat Boy wrote:
I never really understood why we signed Briscoe in the first place, at the time we had BJB and as it stands right now, I'd rather have Ben back on the wing.


As I remember BJB left before we signed Briscoe as he wanted to play FB, but he was never going to claim jersey off Zak....mind if he had stayed who knows...He hoped to be playing FB at Salford only got few games in that position and again at Wakey....I read somewhere he was considering a move to France.

On Briscoe yes confidence not good at moment ,his defence his also suspect at moment...but hopefully he can recapture his past form...I always look at that CC final..ok Hull KR but you play what is in front of you...within those 5 tries he scored..3 of them were scored in 5 mins...I always use that as a benchmark that a result can change.

On Ash Handley ..yes had shocker in last match making errors but so did rest of squad.....Also not easy coming into squad at short notice when playing under different coaching system as Keinhorst has frequently stated in past....remember both the Saints matches.

We have just offloaded a decent winger ( pardon pun) to Wire) in Ryan Jones would have rather had him back ..

We are starting to get our creativity back....IF Briscoe doesn't gain his confidence back..then maybe consider but in big matches he normally delivers.

Re: Tom Briscoe

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:56 am
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5746
Les Norton wrote:
He works hard, it's just doesn't always happen for him.


If dawdling back to retrieve that kick only to be pushed back in goal is him working hard, I'd hate to see him when he's idling. I can live with a player being short on confidence, it happens, but lack of focus or desire I find much harder to stomach.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Tom Briscoe

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:56 am
Old Feller Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5264
If Johnstone truly has the ambition to match his apparent burgeoning talent then he will have to leave Wakefield. A pity for them but inevitable. A move to Cas may beckon but I'd like to see him at Leeds. Or will he be tempted to seek his fortune down under?
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan

Re: Tom Briscoe

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:05 pm
Backwoodsman Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 941
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
Old Feller wrote:
If Johnstone truly has the ambition to match his apparent burgeoning talent then he will have to leave Wakefield. A pity for them but inevitable. A move to Cas may beckon but I'd like to see him at Leeds. Or will he be tempted to seek his fortune down under?

Wigan showed some interest in him. Not certain if trinity told them absolutely not, or the price tag was too much.

Re: Tom Briscoe

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:07 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5746
Old Feller wrote:
If Johnstone truly has the ambition to match his apparent burgeoning talent then he will have to leave Wakefield. A pity for them but inevitable. A move to Cas may beckon but I'd like to see him at Leeds. Or will he be tempted to seek his fortune down under?


Union perhaps, especially if Clarke's brother's involved. Was Phil talking him up last night?
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, cheekydiddles, Clearwing, Emagdnim13, Frosties., GCM1980, Godiswithers, Gotcha, Joshheff90, Les Norton, Loyal Leeds Fan, Mike1970, STEVENM1000, taxi4stevesmith, Towns88, Trinity_13, xparksider and 323 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,537,9281,89975,8464,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
18-24
SOUTHS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
12-14
SYDNEY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 17:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  














c}