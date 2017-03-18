An in form Briscoe still brings more to the than BJB, or Johnstone at the moment. If we had BJB or Johnstone in the team at the moment, that would only really mean we had one decent kick returner in the back 3. The ability to do the hard yards in the early part of the set is probably more important than scoring trys for the modern winger and they're aren't many better at that than an in form Briscoe.