Trojan Horse wrote:

This had me in stitches. TJ is top quality, mistakes are rare, he's got a great boot, step, speed, pass and can score a try from nothing. His defence is too draw too. Probably the best player I've ever seen come out of Wakey and this kid has it all. To put him in the same sentence as Briscoe is insulting. He's already everything Briscoe should have been. You won't see him week in week out but he's a real star and I fear how long we can hide him.



That said he's probably the only player who turned up to play tonight lol we were dire. Good win for you lot that. Played a lot smarter than wakey.