WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tom Briscoe

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Tom Briscoe

 
Post a reply

Tom Briscoe

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:07 pm
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1373
Seriously gash for 2 years, deserved dropping, don't no what he has done to get back in shocking tonight

Re: Tom Briscoe

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:16 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8373
Location: Leeds
He's a good player, and he isn't getting much to work with. , but he's way off Hall's level at the moment, and he looks to have lost a yard of pace, the more I see him, the more I think he'd be more suited to centre.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: Tom Briscoe

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:18 pm
Les Norton User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 18, 2007 2:59 pm
Posts: 1594
Location: Dirranbandi
Charlie Sheen wrote:
He's a good player, but he's way off Hall's level at the moment, and he looks to have lost a yard of pace, the more I see him, the more I think he'd be more suited to centre.


I don't see any traits of a centre in him. I do think he'll be better on a dryer/harder surface, but if he's not performing as a winger, somebody else should be given a chance

Re: Tom Briscoe

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:21 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7763
Location: SWMC Coach
Completely drained of confidence, doesn't see any "real" ball, bar doing the dirty exit yardage, often thrown ridiculous speculative passes and expected to perform miracles.

Needs early, quality ball (shock horror) and a few nice easy tries to boost the confidence, an interception return would be a dream come true.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: Tom Briscoe

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:23 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9578
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
I know Handley struggled vs Cas, but then again everyone did and most have bounced back well so I'd give Handley another go next week.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Tom Briscoe

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:24 pm
craigizzard Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3713
Even off form he's better than Handley. Wouldn't mind Johnstone though.

Re: Tom Briscoe

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:41 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1057
craigizzard wrote:
Even off form he's better than Handley. Wouldn't mind Johnstone though.


Disagree, Handly would have run down Johnstone

Re: Tom Briscoe

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:42 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7475
Would be offering Wakefield a nice swap deal come the end of the season for Johnstone if form carries on.

Re: Tom Briscoe

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:44 pm
Les Norton User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 18, 2007 2:59 pm
Posts: 1594
Location: Dirranbandi
craigizzard wrote:
Even off form he's better than Handley. Wouldn't mind Johnstone though.


True. A lacking in confidence Handley always results in huge errors. Briscoe will play himself back into form. He works hard, it's just doesn't always happen for him. Nothing's ever handed in a plate to our wingers in recent seasons, they make their own luck

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, Biff Tannen, Bullnorthern, Charlie Sheen, chunkyhugo, craigizzard, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Ferdy, flipper, FlyingRhinos, Frosties., Geoff, Gotcha, HRS Rhino, jakeyg95, Juan Cornetto, leedsbarmyarmy, leedsnsouths, Les Norton, lionarmour87, LukeLeedsRhinos, Maverick Rhino, OldFart2, oldmanrhino, Rammer, rhinos_bish, rollin thunder, Sam Buca II, Seth, son of headingley, STEVENM1000, taxi4stevesmith, ThePrinter, TOMCAT, WF Rhino and 482 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,537,6512,22275,8464,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:00
NRL-R3
CANTERBURY
24-12
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
26-14
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
32-12
WIDNES
  
...Full time
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
38-14
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
 > 
...Full time LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 














c}