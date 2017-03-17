|
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1373
|
Seriously gash for 2 years, deserved dropping, don't no what he has done to get back in shocking tonight
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:16 pm
|
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8373
Location: Leeds
|
He's a good player, and he isn't getting much to work with. , but he's way off Hall's level at the moment, and he looks to have lost a yard of pace, the more I see him, the more I think he'd be more suited to centre.
|
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.
At least he'd lose his virginity.
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:18 pm
|
Joined: Fri May 18, 2007 2:59 pm
Posts: 1594
Location: Dirranbandi
|
Charlie Sheen wrote:
He's a good player, but he's way off Hall's level at the moment, and he looks to have lost a yard of pace, the more I see him, the more I think he'd be more suited to centre.
I don't see any traits of a centre in him. I do think he'll be better on a dryer/harder surface, but if he's not performing as a winger, somebody else should be given a chance
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:21 pm
|
Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7763
Location: SWMC Coach
|
Completely drained of confidence, doesn't see any "real" ball, bar doing the dirty exit yardage, often thrown ridiculous speculative passes and expected to perform miracles.
Needs early, quality ball (shock horror) and a few nice easy tries to boost the confidence, an interception return would be a dream come true.
|
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.
IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.
SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:23 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9578
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
I know Handley struggled vs Cas, but then again everyone did and most have bounced back well so I'd give Handley another go next week.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:24 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3713
|
Even off form he's better than Handley. Wouldn't mind Johnstone though.
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:41 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1057
|
craigizzard wrote:
Even off form he's better than Handley. Wouldn't mind Johnstone though.
Disagree, Handly would have run down Johnstone
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:42 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7475
|
Would be offering Wakefield a nice swap deal come the end of the season for Johnstone if form carries on.
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:44 pm
|
Joined: Fri May 18, 2007 2:59 pm
Posts: 1594
Location: Dirranbandi
|
craigizzard wrote:
Even off form he's better than Handley. Wouldn't mind Johnstone though.
True. A lacking in confidence Handley always results in huge errors. Briscoe will play himself back into form. He works hard, it's just doesn't always happen for him. Nothing's ever handed in a plate to our wingers in recent seasons, they make their own luck
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, Biff Tannen, Bullnorthern, Charlie Sheen, chunkyhugo, craigizzard, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Ferdy, flipper, FlyingRhinos, Frosties., Geoff, Gotcha, HRS Rhino, jakeyg95, Juan Cornetto, leedsbarmyarmy, leedsnsouths, Les Norton, lionarmour87, LukeLeedsRhinos, Maverick Rhino, OldFart2, oldmanrhino, Rammer, rhinos_bish, rollin thunder, Sam Buca II, Seth, son of headingley, STEVENM1000, taxi4stevesmith, ThePrinter, TOMCAT, WF Rhino and 482 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}