WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Interesting

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Interesting

 
Post a reply

Re: Interesting

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:29 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25372
steve_norton wrote:
They email it around Friday afternoon but I have not received it yet.


Trying to keep the thurston signing quiet until the last minute

Re: Interesting

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:35 pm
Dave K. User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17198
Location: Back in Hull.
Watts new 2 year deal, which is brilliant news and Abdul signed until 2019 (as rumoured, but never confirmed)

Re: Interesting

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:37 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1351
Jake the Peg wrote:
Trying to keep the thurston signing quiet until the last minute



Dont rate him though do you Jake?

Re: Interesting

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:39 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24313
Location: West Yorkshire
New two-year contract extension for @hullfcofficial forward Liam Watts while Jordan Abdull extends his deal to the end of 2019
Image

Re: Interesting

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:42 pm
Marcus's Bicycle Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 6:29 pm
Posts: 786
Dave K. wrote:
Watts new 2 year deal, which is brilliant news and Abdul signed until 2019 (as rumoured, but never confirmed)


Great news on both accounts. Really pleased we are keeping Abdull. Not sure it is wise to announce it now though. It'll be interesting to see the reaction he'll get from Rovers fans.

Re: Interesting

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 7:11 pm
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9697
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
Marcus's Bicycle wrote:
Great news on both accounts. Really pleased we are keeping Abdull. Not sure it is wise to announce it now though. It'll be interesting to see the reaction he'll get from Rovers fans.


Not sure it's really news, regards Abdull. I was always under the impression he was signed up with you beyond this season.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: Interesting

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 7:21 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24313
Location: West Yorkshire
Mild Rover wrote:
Not sure it's really news, regards Abdull. I was always under the impression he was signed up with you beyond this season.

Exactly, looks like FC hold all the cards. Does well, he's our player for the medium term, continues at just Championship level and we'll likely get a fee having tested him for nowt, good business. This "news" will probably cement the opinion of some mind :lol:
Image
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, airliebird,runninglate!, bonaire, C for Cuckoo, Cardiff_05, Dave K., davey37, giddyupoldfella, Google Adsense [Bot], Greavsie, hullandbroncos, Jake the Peg, knockersbumpMKII, Marcus's Bicycle, old frightful, threepennystander, Tinkerman23, Touchliner, UllFC, Wellsy13 and 234 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,537,4582,11775,8464,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:00
NRL-R3
CANTERBURY
24-12
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
26-14
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES
  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 














c}