NickyKiss wrote: I keep calling Liam Farrell the most underrated player in superleague and I think yesterday again proved why. He plays 80 minutes at full throttle every single week. He makes 150+ metres, 25+ tackles, offers a huge running by threat and scores plenty of try's as well as setting numerous up and when he doesn't play George Williams isn't the same player.



Out of all the injured players we need him back the soonest. He is our best player nowadays IMO.

Completely agree with this. after ten minutes I remarked that "We've a Liam Farrell shaped hole in defence out there".Like others, I'm getting fed up of the injury situation. I don't think it's about conditioning or anything like that. Most other sides are suffering too. We have to remember that these lads put their bodies on the line every single game. If they weren't getting injured you might almost question their attitude to defence!!!The props were poor yesterday. Flower, FPN and Clubb particularly so. I thought Joel Tomkins was our best forward (how good was his pass to create Morgan's try?) and Gelling our best back, though Escare had another good game.I think an earlier poster said that we'd have lost this game last season. I beg to differ, last season we'd have won that game by one point as we did on several occasions early doors.