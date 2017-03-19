Itchy Arsenal wrote:
I thought Forsyth looked way out of his depth in the first half and I was amazed that they didn't attack his area more often as he looked very vulnerable. Give him his due he stuck at it and looked a little bit more comfortable in the 2nd half.
Big Frank has either got a pitmons lungs or he had a knock. He looked knackered before the kick off.
Big Frank has either got a pitmons lungs or he had a knock. He looked knackered before the kick off.
There were a couple of good offloads from Forsyth and I thought defensively he was ok against a tough opponent in Cudjoe. He's got plenty to work on though I agree.
I thought all the props looked shattered tbh. Tony Clubb looks like he's got a knock to me and Tautai doesn't look as fit as last year (a lack of a pre season is probably to blame for that).