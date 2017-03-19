WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 Man Squad v Huddersfield (19/03/17) DW Stadium

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk 19 Man Squad v Huddersfield (19/03/17) DW Stadium

 
Post a reply

Re: 19 Man Squad v Huddersfield (19/03/17) DW Stadium

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:33 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20747
Location: WIGAN
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
I thought Forsyth looked way out of his depth in the first half and I was amazed that they didn't attack his area more often as he looked very vulnerable. Give him his due he stuck at it and looked a little bit more comfortable in the 2nd half.
Big Frank has either got a pitmons lungs or he had a knock. He looked knackered before the kick off.



There were a couple of good offloads from Forsyth and I thought defensively he was ok against a tough opponent in Cudjoe. He's got plenty to work on though I agree.

I thought all the props looked shattered tbh. Tony Clubb looks like he's got a knock to me and Tautai doesn't look as fit as last year (a lack of a pre season is probably to blame for that).

Re: 19 Man Squad v Huddersfield (19/03/17) DW Stadium

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:38 pm
tangerine Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Feb 22, 2012 5:00 pm
Posts: 53
george williams will never have as bad a game again

Re: 19 Man Squad v Huddersfield (19/03/17) DW Stadium

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:47 pm
hatty User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2585
Location: wigan...where else!!
tangerine wrote:
george williams will never have as bad a game again

I hope he doesn't , he just didn't appear to be interested today but he was playing behind a pack that was constantly on the back foot.
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there

Re: 19 Man Squad v Huddersfield (19/03/17) DW Stadium

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 10:03 pm
Father Ted Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 7229
We're missing too many quality players and the standard of play has dropped because of it.
The players who had been playing well and getting us through games were off their game today. I'm thinking of TT, FPN, George to mention just three.
So many out now that it's worrying where this is going to end.
Faz didn't start, Lockers and Jack Wells gone after a few minutes are three more who won't be available for Friday.
Shaun Wane's comment "It'll be no more than a couple of weeks" applied to all three.
Goodness knows what his 17 will look like on Friday.

Re: 19 Man Squad v Huddersfield (19/03/17) DW Stadium

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 10:12 pm
Trainman Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 471
Getting bored of injuries now, I expect 2, 3 or 4 at a time but this year is starting to look as bad as last. Tomkins, Burgess, Manfredi, Gildart, MM, Farrell, Bateman & SOL from the starting 13, even I've broke my arm!

Re: 19 Man Squad v Huddersfield (19/03/17) DW Stadium

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 11:07 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5231
Something has got to be wrong with your conditioning and rehabilitation to get the amount of injuries you do??

Re: 19 Man Squad v Huddersfield (19/03/17) DW Stadium

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 11:44 pm
MadDogg User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2005 10:14 am
Posts: 6602
Location: The Mighty Wigan
Wilde 3 wrote:
Something has got to be wrong with your conditioning and rehabilitation to get the amount of injuries you do??


I certainly believe so.

Fast forward a month and we should technically have all but Bateman and Manfredi back but the annoying likelihood is that we'll pick up a fair few more within that month.

Re: 19 Man Squad v Huddersfield (19/03/17) DW Stadium

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 6:26 am
ksm1701 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jul 04, 2005 10:24 am
Posts: 782
Location: Formerly of Whelley via The River Caves, but now in the next best thing, Chorley!
Lucky to get a dream and thought we looked really flat and lethargic from minute one. I wondered if the extended break after the Wire game hadn't done us any favours (although it's a long season so understand why this is a benefit to the players).

Thought Navarette and Tautai were our stand out props - Clubb went OK but FPN and Flower looked out of sorts.

Another impressive solid game from Escare.

Was good to see Gells and Tomkins trample Brough a few times which is always nice to see :thumb:
'Do you remember when we had that meeting in Orlando? We talked about how we were knocked out the previous year by Leeds. And at the end, I asked you one question. "Do you want to be a semi-final team? Or do you want to do something special?" You all said you wanted to win. But talking is easy – it needed you to believe. It needed you to work hard – harder than you had – and make sacrifices. You did all that. you worked for each other. You stuck together when it was tough. And because of your efforts, you sit here tonight as champions. I'm proud of you. Be proud of yourselves. You've done something special.'

Shaun Wane's post-Grand Final speech. 5th October 2013.

Re: 19 Man Squad v Huddersfield (19/03/17) DW Stadium

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 7:18 am
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7301
NickyKiss wrote:
There were a couple of good offloads from Forsyth and I thought defensively he was ok against a tough opponent in Cudjoe. He's got plenty to work on though I agree.

I thought all the props looked shattered tbh. Tony Clubb looks like he's got a knock to me and Tautai doesn't look as fit as last year (a lack of a pre season is probably to blame for that).


Forsyth Looked lazy to me. Ironically if he'd been back 10 he probably would have been in a better position to defend the try where we waltzed past him.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: 19 Man Squad v Huddersfield (19/03/17) DW Stadium

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 7:47 am
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20747
Location: WIGAN
I keep calling Liam Farrell the most underrated player in superleague and I think yesterday again proved why. He plays 80 minutes at full throttle every single week. He makes 150+ metres, 25+ tackles, offers a huge running by threat and scores plenty of try's as well as setting numerous up and when he doesn't play George Williams isn't the same player.

Out of all the injured players we need him back the soonest. He is our best player nowadays IMO.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Carisma HFC, jaws1, MadDogg, MollySylphrena, MSNbot Media, Norris Cole, PurpleCheeseWarrior, S_Riley and 196 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,539,0691,65475,8634,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
v
HULL FC  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R4
GOLD COAST
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
LONDON
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 25th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R3
BARROW
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  














c}