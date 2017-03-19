We're missing too many quality players and the standard of play has dropped because of it.

The players who had been playing well and getting us through games were off their game today. I'm thinking of TT, FPN, George to mention just three.

So many out now that it's worrying where this is going to end.

Faz didn't start, Lockers and Jack Wells gone after a few minutes are three more who won't be available for Friday.

Shaun Wane's comment "It'll be no more than a couple of weeks" applied to all three.

Goodness knows what his 17 will look like on Friday.