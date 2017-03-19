The second half very much reminded me of the Widnes home game last season. Two points down with nineteen minutes left we decide not to take the easy penalty under the sticks and instead we make a mess of things. For the next ten minutes we play panic rugby until we are awarded another simple penalty. This time we correctly went for it which I think calmed us down.



Did well to keep Brough out at the end but my god we played some dumb rugby coming out of our own quarter (on the back of us scoring). Not once were we in a winning position and we never looked that comfortable during the game. I always think Sunday afternoon games bring out the worst in us when on the road, we're normally much better during evening games.



Williams has had better performances, but I thought Tommy and Escare did well.