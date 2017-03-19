|
PurpleCheeseWarrior wrote:
Faz withdrawing at the last minute then his replacement and captain going off early doesn't help does it?
Did you go? Sounds like the conditions were a bit sh*t as well.
The only gripe I have is with energy levels, or lack thereof. There was a swirling wind but conditions were much worse against Leigh. The lads looked flogged after 10 minutes but we've had 9 days off.
Wigg'n wrote:
The only gripe I have is with energy levels, or lack thereof. There was a swirling wind but conditions were much worse against Leigh. The lads looked flogged after 10 minutes but we've had 9 days off.
We commented on the break they've had and a good portion of that was given as time off.
They'll hopefully get them freshened up this week ready for Friday. It looks such a tough ask with weary bodies, umpteen injuries and a short turnaround though.
Wigg'n wrote:
The only gripe I have is with energy levels, or lack thereof. There was a swirling wind but conditions were much worse against Leigh. The lads looked flogged after 10 minutes but we've had 9 days off.
the two early injuries didn't help today.
I'm relatively happy with a draw and think last year we would have lost that.
The second half very much reminded me of the Widnes home game last season. Two points down with nineteen minutes left we decide not to take the easy penalty under the sticks and instead we make a mess of things. For the next ten minutes we play panic rugby until we are awarded another simple penalty. This time we correctly went for it which I think calmed us down.
Did well to keep Brough out at the end but my god we played some dumb rugby coming out of our own quarter (on the back of us scoring). Not once were we in a winning position and we never looked that comfortable during the game. I always think Sunday afternoon games bring out the worst in us when on the road, we're normally much better during evening games.
Williams has had better performances, but I thought Tommy and Escare did well.
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
the two early injuries didn't help today.
I'm relatively happy with a draw and think last year we would have lost that.
Agreed. With losing Faz pre-game, then Lockers and Wells early doors, a draw is a good result, made better by Cas losing.
Geoff wrote:
Agreed. With losing Faz pre-game, then Lockers and Wells early doors, a draw is a good result, made better by Cas losing.
Definitely a point gained.
Faz got injured in training in the week though.
Two injuries too far today.
Losing O'Loughlin (who's still our best player) and Wells within the first ten minutes really taxed our fitness levels as the game went on.
I thought the left side of the attack struggled too - Leuluai and Williams were trying so many hero runs at the end because they simply weren't getting the runners.
I'm happy with a point all things considered.
According to Wane, calf injuries for Farrell and O'Loughlin, looks like backs to the wall stuff on Friday, we could definitely do with a body or two back soon.
The WEP says only Gildart is a shot of returning for Friday with Wells and Lockers both likely to be ruled out.
If Gildart is back what we looking at? Something along the lines of-
Escare
Davies Gelling Gildart Marshall
Williams Leuluai
Flower Powell Nuuausala
Tomkins Isa Tautai
Clubb Bretherton Navarette Forsyth
If Gildart is out they may throw Gregson in with Forsyth going in to centre. I thought Forsyth looked much more comfortable at centre today then he did on the wing last week.
NickyKiss wrote:
The WEP says only Gildart is a shot of returning for Friday with Wells and Lockers both likely to be ruled out.
If Gildart is back what we looking at? Something along the lines of-
Escare
Davies Gelling Gildart Marshall
Williams Leuluai
Flower Powell Nuuausala
Tomkins Isa Tautai
Clubb Bretherton Navarette Forsyth
If Gildart is out they may throw Gregson in with Forsyth going in to centre. I thought Forsyth looked much more comfortable at centre today then he did on the wing last week.
I thought Forsyth looked way out of his depth in the first half and I was amazed that they didn't attack his area more often as he looked very vulnerable. Give him his due he stuck at it and looked a little bit more comfortable in the 2nd half.
Big Frank has either got a pitmons lungs or he had a knock. He looked knackered before the kick off.
