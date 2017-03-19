WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 Man Squad v Huddersfield (19/03/17) DW Stadium

Re: 19 Man Squad v Huddersfield (19/03/17) DW Stadium

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:16 pm
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5101
PurpleCheeseWarrior wrote:
Faz withdrawing at the last minute then his replacement and captain going off early doesn't help does it?

Did you go? Sounds like the conditions were a bit sh*t as well.


The only gripe I have is with energy levels, or lack thereof. There was a swirling wind but conditions were much worse against Leigh. The lads looked flogged after 10 minutes but we've had 9 days off.

Re: 19 Man Squad v Huddersfield (19/03/17) DW Stadium

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:34 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20744
Location: WIGAN
Wigg'n wrote:
The only gripe I have is with energy levels, or lack thereof. There was a swirling wind but conditions were much worse against Leigh. The lads looked flogged after 10 minutes but we've had 9 days off.


We commented on the break they've had and a good portion of that was given as time off.

They'll hopefully get them freshened up this week ready for Friday. It looks such a tough ask with weary bodies, umpteen injuries and a short turnaround though.

Re: 19 Man Squad v Huddersfield (19/03/17) DW Stadium

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:37 pm
Itchy Arsenal
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 929
Location: God's little acre
Wigg'n wrote:
The only gripe I have is with energy levels, or lack thereof. There was a swirling wind but conditions were much worse against Leigh. The lads looked flogged after 10 minutes but we've had 9 days off.

the two early injuries didn't help today.
I'm relatively happy with a draw and think last year we would have lost that.

Re: 19 Man Squad v Huddersfield (19/03/17) DW Stadium

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:54 pm
MattyB
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17781
The second half very much reminded me of the Widnes home game last season. Two points down with nineteen minutes left we decide not to take the easy penalty under the sticks and instead we make a mess of things. For the next ten minutes we play panic rugby until we are awarded another simple penalty. This time we correctly went for it which I think calmed us down.

Did well to keep Brough out at the end but my god we played some dumb rugby coming out of our own quarter (on the back of us scoring). Not once were we in a winning position and we never looked that comfortable during the game. I always think Sunday afternoon games bring out the worst in us when on the road, we're normally much better during evening games.

Williams has had better performances, but I thought Tommy and Escare did well.
WIGAN RLFC - SL ERA

WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013

LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012

ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015

BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012

CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012



Re: 19 Man Squad v Huddersfield (19/03/17) DW Stadium

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 6:08 pm
Geoff
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5050
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
the two early injuries didn't help today.
I'm relatively happy with a draw and think last year we would have lost that.
Agreed. With losing Faz pre-game, then Lockers and Wells early doors, a draw is a good result, made better by Cas losing.

Re: 19 Man Squad v Huddersfield (19/03/17) DW Stadium

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 6:48 pm
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5101
Geoff wrote:
Agreed. With losing Faz pre-game, then Lockers and Wells early doors, a draw is a good result, made better by Cas losing.


Definitely a point gained.

Faz got injured in training in the week though.

Re: 19 Man Squad v Huddersfield (19/03/17) DW Stadium

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:44 pm
P-J
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 22, 2010 7:51 pm
Posts: 1523
Two injuries too far today.

Losing O'Loughlin (who's still our best player) and Wells within the first ten minutes really taxed our fitness levels as the game went on.

I thought the left side of the attack struggled too - Leuluai and Williams were trying so many hero runs at the end because they simply weren't getting the runners.

I'm happy with a point all things considered.

Re: 19 Man Squad v Huddersfield (19/03/17) DW Stadium

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:50 pm
apollosghost
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm
Posts: 676
Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls
According to Wane, calf injuries for Farrell and O'Loughlin, looks like backs to the wall stuff on Friday, we could definitely do with a body or two back soon.
c}