apollosghost wrote: To be honest I think we've been reasonably lucky with the injuries we've had. On paper our weakest area is centre, with Gildart out if we lose Gelling we'll be in trouble, I imagine the plan would be to put Bateman in at centre but with him injured we're down to Isa or a kid (Forsyth).

The spine of the team is looking very impressive though and with four first choice props available we're in good shape up front.

Spot on this. Lockers is playing great rugby and the full off season has done him the world of good. Williams is free to run riot with Tommy playing great at scrum half and really guiding us around the park. Escare at FB has exceeded everybody's expectations and looks way ahead of the performances we got from Sarginson and better than we got from Sam after his return (I'm sure Sam will come good when fit again).I was worried about Powell filling in for MM but boy was I proved wrong.We lost a few players in the off season but our squad looks far stronger than last year.