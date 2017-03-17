WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 Man Squad v Huddersfield (19/03/17) DW Stadium

Re: 19 Man Squad v Huddersfield (19/03/17) DW Stadium

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:46 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20740
Location: WIGAN
Geoff wrote:
Nearest equivalent I remember is back in the Denis Betts era, shortly before he left., though most of those injuries weren't as long term as the ones we're having now. Still remember that winning trip to Hull with about 10 first teamers out!



We've had bad spells I can remember but o don't ever remember injuries being this bad right across the board.

My guess is that health and safety plays a part. Years back they weren't bothered about concussion and I reckon players played with more injections and the like.

Re: 19 Man Squad v Huddersfield (19/03/17) DW Stadium

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:20 pm
Geoff
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5047
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote:
Can anyone remember the last time we played what might be regarded as a full strength side? I'm struggling.


The WCC game against the Roosters in 2014 we weren't far off, if I remember rightly just missing Joel Tomkins?

Re: 19 Man Squad v Huddersfield (19/03/17) DW Stadium

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:17 pm
hatty
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2584
Location: wigan...where else!!
Geoff wrote:
The WCC game against the Roosters in 2014 we weren't far off, if I remember rightly just missing Joel Tomkins?

Didn't Powell get injured against the NZ warriors the week before or he got injured during training , one or the other I think.
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there

Re: 19 Man Squad v Huddersfield (19/03/17) DW Stadium

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:26 pm
exiled Warrior
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue May 24, 2005 8:46 am
Posts: 1172
Location: exiled in Manchester
hatty wrote:
Didn't Powell get injured against the NZ warriors the week before or he got injured during training , one or the other I think.



Powell turned his ankle in training if I recall correctly.

Re: 19 Man Squad v Huddersfield (19/03/17) DW Stadium

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:36 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20740
Location: WIGAN
Powell played really well against NZ Warriors and then stood on a ball in training and hurt his ankle.

Re: 19 Man Squad v Huddersfield (19/03/17) DW Stadium

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:42 pm
Geoff
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5047
hatty wrote:
Didn't Powell get injured against the NZ warriors the week before or he got injured during training , one or the other I think.
Yeah, but he'd have been a bench player at best (probably not even that, as I think we played 4 forwards on the bench), we still had McIlorum at hooker and Green and Smith in the halves.

Re: 19 Man Squad v Huddersfield (19/03/17) DW Stadium

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:52 pm
PurpleCheeseWarrior
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm
Posts: 506
Geoff wrote:
Yeah, but he'd have been a bench player at best (probably not even that, as I think we played 4 forwards on the bench), we still had McIlorum at hooker and Green and Smith in the halves.


I'm sure Waney said in that Documentary we did that he would've been in the 17. As NK pointed out he'd played really well in the warm up game against the NZ Warriors.
c}