An interesting point was raised on Wigan t.v. last week re Tom Davies. It would appear that he broke James Roby's VO2 fitness test record when tested at UCLAN.

SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS



For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.



For 27 - 0 you get a trophy

For 75 - 0 you get sod all.



Wigan had eight in a row

Saints have five in a row