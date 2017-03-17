Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm Posts: 4605 Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
Great try from johnstone but very poor goal line D from WTW. The wind is a telling factor and should benefit the away side in the second half but a bit of a hill to climb to get back into the game. Burrow off the bench should see Leeds get the win.
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.