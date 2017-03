This will likely follow the same format as Wakey's last 4 games. A close fought battle with Wakey taking the lead and then losing it again with a lapse of concentration at around 55-65min, Wakey will then likely pull back a couple of trys to either lose by a try or win by a try.



If they've got over the crazy lapse of concentration they've been having then i reckon the Wakey pack and halves might have a bit too much for Leeds to handle. If that's the case then Wakey to win by 8 points