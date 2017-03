I'll probably end up with egg on my face here but I can't see us shipping any more than a couple of scores. Our defence is mean to say the least, Widnes have no halfbacks and weather not brilliant. 30-10, provided we have a good attitude and don't have an eye on Wigan next week.



As an aside Sneyd has made his last (by my reckoning) 27 attempts at goal in SL games, starting this year 21/21. Anyone know what the record is? Any outside chance of it going tonight?