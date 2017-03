Two games on the trot now (Higson this week, Dawson last week) we have kicked/slapped the ball out of play when under pressure from the chasing player, after the opposition have kicked the ball forward on the free play. Each time the ref has awarded the opposition a scrum 40 meters further up field. If we had just taken possession of the ball the ref would have had to bring the play back to where the original knock on took place. This could cost us points unless the players get wise to it.