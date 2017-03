Winslade's Offload wrote:

"We don't exactly know what Agar does as assistant coach, but whatever it is he is clearly doing it badly. Even though we don't know exactly what it is that he is doing badly."

Agar was recruited to Warrington as Tony Smith`s squash partner.His wages don`t count on the salary cap.If Simon Moran his happy to bankroll Agar`s salary, then I agree with Charlie Winslade that the criticism being aimed at Richard Agar is totally unfair.However, I have no idea of his squash playing skills/ competence.When Smith leaves Wire, then there will longer be any requirement to employ Agar in this role, & he will leave at the same time as Smith.I hope this information clarifies your query Charlie